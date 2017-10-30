New Details Of Next-Gen Ipad and Iphone X Successors Leaked By Top Apple Insider

People went crazy about Apple’s 10th Anniversary phone called the iPhone X after the company’s announcement last September 2017. Apple enthusiasts and techie people can’t wait to try its new technology and thrilling upgrades which feature the new Face ID, A11 Bionic chip, and wireless charging. However, Apple failed to assemble their cellphone units as much as the demand is concerned because of problems in its TrueDepth Camera which also enables the Face ID feature. In fact, it didn’t take four minutes for Apple to sell out its new phones because of the increasing demand and the lack of iPhone supplies.

Next year will be different for Apple though as Ming-Chi Kuo, the world’s top Apple insider, revealed that the company has found a way to stabilize components production. He also revealed that in 2018, all the iPhone models that will be launched will have the same TrueDepth Camera, which also implied that the company is not going to change nor upgrade its hardware component for its TrueDepth feature next year. This also entails that starting next year, the Touch ID feature will become obsolete because all new iPhone devices will make use of Face ID.

“Apple won’t repeat the mistake of supply disruption & delayed production as seen with iPhone X. We believe shipments of new 2H18F iPhones will arrive on time under stable supply in late 3Q18F. And given no major spec upgrade of a TrueDepth camera on these new models, we believe Apple will continue to use the same WLO for dot projector and 4P lens of an infrared camera as iPhone X,” according to Ming-Chi Kuo’s statement contained at macrumors.com. “We believe the supply of both components is now stable, leaving no need to switch to other solutions.”

Moreover, the next generation iPads are reportedly going to utilize the Face ID feature which will replace the Touch ID security. In a note obtained by Macrumors, Kuo said to its investors that “we predict iOS devices to be equipped with TrueDepth Camera in 2018F will include iPhone X and 2018 new iPhone and iPad models. Because of this, we believe more developers will pay attention to TrueDepth Camera/ facial recognition related applications.” He also said that “We expect Apple’s (US) major promotion of facial recognition related applications will encourage the Android camp to also dedicate more resources to developing hardware and facial recognition applications.”

More details will follow soon with the new iPad models expected to be announced in May and with an estimated release in June.

[Featured Image by: Jack Taylor/Getty Images]