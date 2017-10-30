White House Official Stance: Women Accusing Trump Of Sexual Harassment Are Liars

All of the women who have accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment or assault are liars is the official stance of the White House, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at a briefing Friday.

With sexual harassment remaining in the news following revelations about Hollywood power broker Harvey Weinstein, former Fox News Channel anchor Bill O’Reilly, political reporter and Game Change author Mark Halperin, and others, CBS reporter Jacqueline Alemany asked Sanders if the official White House stance was that the women who accused Trump following the release of a 2005 Access Hollywood video showing Trump boasting about the way he treated women were all liars.

“Yeah, we’ve been clear on that from the beginning,” Sanders said, “and the president’s spoken on it.”

Though the sexual harassment allegations against Trump have faded into the background since his inauguration, his position on his accusers was made clear during a Friday, October 14, 2016, campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I am a victim of one of the greatest political smear campaigns in the history of our country. They are coming after me to try and destroy what is considered by even them the greatest movement in the history of our country.”

Trump threatened to sue all of those who accused him of sexual assault or harassment, though to this date, he has not followed through on that threat.

The official White House doubling down on Trump’s campaign statement comes a month after it was revealed that a subpoena had been issued in a federal defamation lawsuit asking the Trump campaign to turn over all documents concerning sexual harassment or assault accusations about the president.

The subpoena was issued in March but was not revealed in court documents until September.

The defamation lawsuit was filed by one of the president’s accusers, Summer Zerbo, a former contestant on Trump’s show The Apprentice, in January following Trump’s statements and his threats to sue Zerbo, Jessica Drake, Jill Harth, Cathy Heller, Kristin Anderson, Temple Taggart, Natasha Stoynoff, Rachel Crooks, Mindy McGillivray, Jessica Leeds, and others whose stories were revealed after the release of the Access Hollywood video

Trump’s lawyers attempted to have the Zerbo lawsuit dismissed in March, but the judge rejected the claim that Trump could not be sued because he is President of the United States.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]