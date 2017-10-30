‘Destiny 2: Curse Of Osiris’ DLC Will Send Guardians To Mercury In December

The anticipated announcement of the first Destiny 2 expansion was made Monday during Sony’s PlayStation presentation at Paris Games Week 2017. The Curse of Osiris will extend the story from the base PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC shooter with plenty of new content as well as some promised improvements from the Bungie Live Team.

Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris will launch Tuesday, December 5 globally on all three platforms. The exact launch time has not been announced yet, but community manager David “Deej” Dague explained via Twitter that everyone will start playing at the same time.

An Osiris-themed expansion for Destiny 2 was anticipated ever since Bungie first revealed the $35 Expansion Pass graphic with the Osiris banner on it. The DLC takes place after the game’s main campaign and sends players to Mercury to find “the most powerful Warlock to have ever lived,” Osiris.

Guardians who have completed the Adventures and other activities in Destiny 2 have likely already heard the hints at Osiris and the Vex. Ikora and the Vanguard want his help in figuring out how to fight the Vex but are not entirely sure they can trust the ancient Warlock either.

New content coming to Destiny 2 with the Curse of Osiris includes a new destination on the planet Mercury. Players have only previously visited the planet via the Crucible but will now explore more of the planet in locations like the Infinite Forest and the Lighthouse social space. Owners of the DLC should also expect new missions, new strikes, new free roam activities, and “new raid content,” which presumably means a new raid, but we’ve reached out to Bungie for confirmation.

There is also mention of a new world quest to complete “and more,” with the “more” likely being new multiplayer maps, armor, weapons, mods, shaders, and other gear. Some of that can be seen in the new trailer with a hint at the return of the Jade Rabbit and the Telesto.

The release of Curse of Osiris will coincide with the launch of Destiny 2 Season 2. This is when all Clan progress will be reset and new content will be introduced to Eververse along with events like Iron Banner and Faction Rallies. It will also introduce the holiday-themed Dawning Event that introduces ice hockey and snowball fights to existing social spaces.

As previously covered, the Bungie Live Team has taken over Destiny 2 and is now addressing the many complaints from players about the endgame and other game features. The improvements will start this week with changes to spawn points in the Crucible along with how different game types are scored. The improvements will continue with updates to rewards across almost every activity in the game, the mod economy, exotics, emotes, and eventually the addition of private matches.

There is not an exact timeline on when these improvements will arrive but expect the bulk of them to hit with via an update around the time of the Curse of Osiris DLC and the second season of Destiny 2.

