George R.R. Martin continues keeping details of the upcoming The Winds of Winter novel under wraps despite the public’s insistent demand. The veteran author previously teased that the sixth installment of the A Song of Ice and Fire series might be released next year or in 2019. However, there were also reports claiming that TWOW might hit the shelves after the official launch of Fire and Blood.

The 69-year-old American novelist announced in July, via his LiveJournal blog, that he plans to release a new novel that would explore the history of Westeros. George R.R. Martin divulged that the book would be published in two volumes. The Winds of Winter author said the first installment would focus more on the history of the continent.

“The first of those will cover the history of Westeros from Aegon’s Conquest up to and through the regency of the boy king Aegon III (the Dragonbane). That one is largely written, and will include (for the first time) a complete detailed history of the Targaryen civil war, the Dance of the Dragons. My stories in DANGEROUS WOMEN (‘The Princess and the Queen’) and ROGUES (‘The Rogue Prince’) were abridged versions of the same histories.”

George R.R. Martin has yet to announce the official release date of Fire and Blood. However, speculations suggest that the book could possibly affect the completion of the sixth A Song of Ice and Fire book. In other words, The Winds of Winter might hit the bookshelves after the launching of Fire and Blood.

“No publication date has been set yet, but it’s likely that we will get the first volume of FIRE AND BLOOD out in late 2018 or early 2019. The second volume, which will carry the history from Aegon III up to Robert’s Rebellion, is largely unwritten, so that one will be a few more years in coming.”

While this hearsay could possibly be true, it is important to note that George R.R. Martin has yet to confirm these reports. Hence, avid readers patiently waiting for The Winds of Winter novel should take these speculations lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

The Winds of Winter, explained: what we know about the next Game of Thrones book https://t.co/8Y4w5J90MF via @voxdotcom — Ruth Cherri (@ruthcherri) September 14, 2017

In the same blog post, George R.R. Martin had also debunked the claims that he has finished writing The Winds of Winter book already. The brain behind the Game of Thrones series had also discredited the reports saying that he stopped working on the novel for quite some time, which caused countless delays. George had emphasized that he is still working on the much-anticipated novel.

“I don’t know which story is more absurd, the one that says the book is finished and I’ve been sitting on it for some nefarious reason, or the one that says I have no pages. Both ‘reports’ are equally false and equally moronic. I am still working on it, I am still months away (how many? good question), I still have good days and bad days, and that’s all I care to say.”

Meanwhile, Variety shared the New Mexican writer hinted that both Fire and Blood books might arrive along with the penultimate installment of the A Song of Ice and Fire series. However, George R.R. Martin did not give a specific date. Instead, he said that the books could hit the bookstores in 2018 or in early 2019. Stay tuned to Inquisitr for the latest news and updates about the much-awaited The Winds of Winter novel!

