Elon Musk Unveils The First Image Of His Boring Company’s Tunnel To Eliminate LA Traffic

It all started when Elon Musk got caught with Los Angeles traffic. He visualized then to dig an underground tunnel to eliminate this traffic that irritated him. This time it comes into reality as he unveiled the first image of his Boring Company’s tunnel on Saturday.

Elon Musk’s Boring Company has just completed a 152 meters tunnel under the city of Los Angeles after the city granted the company to build a two-mile test tunnel in August this year, which is slated to be completed over the next four months.

The first tunnel started in the parking lot of SpaceX’s headquarters in Hawthorne, California. The SpaceX founder described the first route as following the 405 highway from Los Angeles International Airport. Then, it will be connected with the 101 highway corridor next year. On the other hand, it was not mentioned if these tunnels were approved by government agencies, according to the Quartz.

The tunnels are designed to have sled or “skates,” which are mobile platforms that could carry either cars or pods for passengers. The skates could travel for about 150 miles per hour and exit the main tunnel using off ramps. There is also a possibility that these tunnels could become tubes designed for a Hyperloop, which is the super-fast future train pod that Musk conceptualized in 2012, according to NBC.

Picture of The Boring Company LA tunnel taken yesterday pic.twitter.com/TfdVKyXFsJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2017

The Boring Company is established by Elon Musk in late 2016. It is a tunnel construction company that aims to resolve the heavy traffic in congested urban areas like Los Angeles. The tunnel is designed as a high-speed subway for cars.It will also provide easy and fast access to Los Angeles International airport.

This company was founded when Musk conceptualized the idea of making tunnels, which he mentioned on his Twitter account. He has chosen LA as the route because he works in Hawthorne and because of the heavy traffic of the city. In February 2017, it began boring a 30-foot-wide, 50-foot-long and 15-foot-deep testing trench on the grounds of SpaceX’s headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

This irritating traffic would be soon remedied and relieved the people traveling on the said affected areas. Thanks to Elon Musk’s visions of this future infrastructure possibility!

[Featured Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images]