Trump Approval Rating Hits Record Lows As Russia Investigation Heats Up

According to NBC News on Sunday, the latest presidential approval ratings poll conducted by NBC News and The Wall Street Journal shows Donald Trump’s approval rating to be at a record low. Only 38 percent of voters polled said that they approved of Trump’s job as President of the United States, while 58 percent said they disapproved of the president’s job. Approval went down among all demographics polled since the last poll was taken in September.

The biggest change in numbers came from independent voters, only 31 percent of whom say that they approve of the 45th President. In September, 41 percent of independents said they approved.

Another big change was in white voters and white voters without a college degree, who now rate their approval of the president at 47 percent and 41 percent, respectively.

Approval Rating By The Issues

In the NBC News and Wall Street Journal poll, voters were asked whether they approved or disapproved of how Trump handled issues like Hurricane Maria, the NFL, and others. The results of the poll show that Trump looks best when judged on the economy, and worst when dealing with social issues.

Trump’s biggest approval numbers came from how he handled the aftermath of the Texas and Florida hurricanes (48 percent approve, 27 percent disapprove), and the economy (42 percent approve, 37 percent disapprove).

His worst performing issue was his handling of NFL players protesting the National Anthem, 59 percent of voters saying that they disapprove with how the president handled the situation with Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players taking a knee during the National Anthem.

Closely behind is how Trump handled both health care, and the aftermath of the hurricane in Puerto Rico with 27 percent and 29 percent approval ratings, respectively.

This comes after a tough few weeks for the president, who has received political backlash and public condemnation for a slew of controversies. Not only has it been tough for Mr. Trump leading up to this poll, but the next few weeks are not looking easier on the White House. Special prosecutor Robert Mueller announced on Friday that he will be filing the first indictments in the ongoing investigation of Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election of 2016.

No one is sure yet who will be the first indicted. Salon released speculation about who could be the first to have official charges filed against them in the unprecedented investigation, including Paul Manafort and Mike Flynn, but nothing can be sure until official announcements are made later this week.

