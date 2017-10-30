NBA Rumors: Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo Overvaluing Jahlil Okafor, Unable To Find A Trade Partner

Since last offseason, it’s crystal clear that the Philadelphia 76ers were already willing to move on from Jahlil Okafor, the third overall pick of the 2015 NBA draft. Unfortunately, the Sixers are still unable to find a trade partner for the disgruntled big man. Is Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo’s asking price too high for other teams to give up?

In the absence of Joel Embiid, Jahlil Okafor had the opportunity to show the fruit of his hard work in the recent offseason. In the Sixers’ loss to the Toronto Raptors, Okafor posted 10 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks on 57.1 percent shooting from the field. However, the game was the last time Okafor wore a Sixers’ jersey.

On Friday, coach Brett Brown announced that Okafor is no longer part of their rotation. Amir Johnson and Richaun Holmes will now be battling for the spot as the primary backup center. According to Chris Haynes of ESPN, the Sixers are collaborating with Okafor’s agent to find him a new home as soon as possible.

As of now, there are no trade front-runners for Jahlil Okafor. However, Jack Maloney of CBS Sports believes there are several NBA teams in the league who’re willing to give Okafor another chance. However, the success of the deal depends on the Sixers’ asking price.

“While Haynes’ report noted that there are currently no front-runners for Okafor, it seems likely that someone in the league would want to take a chance on him. Though his career hasn’t gotten off to a good start, he’s clearly a talented player, especially on the offensive end. The question just becomes, how little is Philly willing to except in return?”

Though it’s hard for the Sixers to accept, Okafor’s trade value isn’t high as it used to be. Recalling in the 2016 NBA draft, the Sixers had the chance to trade Okafor to the Boston Celtics for the third overall pick, which they planned to use to draft Kris Dunn. Unfortunately, the Celtics didn’t proceed with the deal after the Sixers asked for more in return.

As of now, it’s hard to imagine that a team would be willing to give up a first-round pick for Jahlil Okafor. His trade value tremendously dropped since he suffered multiple injuries and lost the starting role. If the Sixers will consider moving him for role players and second-round picks, several NBA teams will surely make an immediate move to add him to their team.

