Women’s March Event In Detroit Draws 4,000 Supporters To Cobo Center

A Women’s March event at Detroit’s Cobo Center drew nearly 4,000 supporters last weekend. Organizers confirmed the first annual Women’s Convention was a continuation of the January 2017 Women’s Marches, which boasted millions of participants throughout the world.

The 2017 Women’s March on Washington, which took place on January 21, was initially intended to raise awareness about women’s rights. However, following the 2016 election of Donald Trump as President of the United States, the march spread to hundreds of cities throughout the nation and world.

The tone of the marches also changed, as many participants were specifically protesting the new president and his proposed agenda — which they believe are a detriment to the progression of women’s rights.

Nine months later, Women’s March supporters were invited to Detroit’s Cobo Center to continue their quest for improving women’s rights.

As reported by The New York Times, the Detroit Women’s March convention addressed a variety of topics, including the Affordable Care Act, accessibility of child care, environmental issues, equality in the workplace, immigration rights, prison reform, protections for LGBT individuals, reproductive rights, and sexual abuse and harassment.

The Women’s Convention was sponsored by numerous organizations, which strive to improve women’s rights and civil rights in general. As stated on the convention’s website, the major sponsors included Emily’s List, the NRDC Action Fund, and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund. Similar organizations, including the Barbara Lee Foundation, MomsRising, MoveOn, Our Revolution, and Oxfam, presented seminars and workshops designed to empower women and improve women’s rights.

The convention, which began at 7:15 a.m. and lasted more than 12 hours, also included youth programs and a social justice concert. The concert event showcased numerous artists, including Alice Smith, BombaRica, Seraphine Collective, and the Resistance Revival Chorus.

The Women’s convention drew crowds of nearly 4,000 people. Although it was the first of its kind, organizers hope similar women’s marches and events will prompt women, and men, to stay active in their pursuit of equal treatment and rights for women throughout the world. Organizers of the 2017 Women’s March and Detroit Convention said they were inspired by the turnout and expect to plan similar events in the future.

