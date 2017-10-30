Seattle Seahawks Score 41 Points, Russell Wilson Passes For 452 Yards

The Seattle Seahawks’ passing game was on fire Sunday (October 29) against the Houston Texans. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson threw for 452 yards and helped lead the team to a 41-38 victory. The Seahawks needed every yard that Wilson put on his stat sheet, as his final pass of the day was an 18-yard touchdown strike to tight end Jimmy Graham with just 21 seconds left in the game. The box score was filled with plays like that from Sunday afternoon.

Wilson completed 26-of-41 passes for 452 yards and four touchdowns. He did have one costly interception inside the 10-yard line, but the Seahawks ended up bouncing back the very next time they got the ball. Wilson’s favorite targets were Tyler Lockett, who caught six passes for 121 yards, and Paul Richardson, who caught six passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Doug Baldwin had four catches for 54 yards, while Jimmy Graham had four catches for 39 yards and two touchdowns.

It was a good thing that the passing game worked so well for the Seattle Seahawks because the front line of the Houston Texans wasn’t letting their running backs move the ball. The trio of Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls, and J.D. McKissic finished with just five yards total on 14 carries. It wasn’t until the second half, when Russell Wilson broke several nice runs, including one for 21 yards, that the Seahawks actually started posting positive yardage for the game.

This was a very important win for the Seattle Seahawks, as the team has taken over first place in the NFC West. The Los Angeles Rams (5-2) had a bye this week, allowing the Seahawks to catch them in the NFL standings. The Seahawks beat the Rams earlier in the regular season, giving the team the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Seahawks and Rams will play again later in the schedule (December 17), but, for now, Russell Wilson has his team in first place.

There are going to be a number of questions that the “talking heads” will ask about the defense of the Seattle Seahawks on Monday (October 30). The team just allowed rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson to throw for 402 yards and run for another 67 on Sunday. While the defense did come up with some big plays, like Earl Thomas returning an interception for a touchdown and Richard Sherman getting his first two picks of the season, but there were too many exploitable holes. The Seahawks will have to address those problems for a November 5 game against the Washington Redskins.

