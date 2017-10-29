Father And Son Found Face Down On Street Die From Drug Overdose After Family Birthday Party

A father and a son were found face down in front of the Brooklyn apartment building where a typical family birthday party was celebrated earlier in the day. Joseph Andrade, 44, and his son Carlos, 22, were inside the apartment with Joseph’s wife and Carlos’ girlfriend when the two excused themselves around 3 a.m. to go outside for a “late night smoke.”

After the men didn’t return for a while, the two women went downstairs to check on them and that is when they found both of the men unresponsive and blue in the face. Carlos was visiting from Maryland with his girlfriend and their two small children, ages one and four. It wasn’t clear whose birthday they were celebrating, but the day ended tragically with two deaths from drug overdoses.

According to the New York Post, Carlos’ girlfriend was identified as Jasmine Santos and she was the one to find Carlos just inside the foyer of the Greenwood building where his father lived. She “screamed,” said a cousin of the family, who was identified as Sonia Santos.

Joseph was only “feet away” on the outside of the building and their faces were “purpling” when the women got to them. According to the Daily Mail, the men were “struggling for breath” when the women first discovered them.

The men were lying on the ground in front of the 27th Street apartment. It is near Fourth Avenue in Greenwood. Carlos was just inside the doorway to the apartment building and Joseph was on the street, said an unidentified relative, according to Fox News.

The women called 911 and when the officers arrived they administered Narcan to the men, which is a drug that reverses the effects of an opiate overdose. Both father and son were rushed to Luthern Medical, which is only about two miles away from the apartment building. The life-saving attempts did not work, reports the Daily Mail, and both men were pronounced dead at the hospital at 4:1o a.m. on Sunday. According to police, they believe the two men snorted a mixture of heroin and fentanyl which ended up as a lethal dose for both the father and his son.

A relative told the reporters that Carlos was a “devoted father” and not someone known to do drugs. His father, Joseph, had struggled with addiction, the same relative revealed. The family knew that Joseph had a problem, but learning that Carlos ingested drugs was surprising to the family members.

The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene reports “A potent opioid, fentanyl was involved in 44 percent of overdose deaths in 2016. That’s up from 16 percent in 2015,” in the city. Death from drug overdoses numbered 937 in 2015, approximately 1,300 in 2016, with most of the overdose deaths involved heroin and painkillers.

