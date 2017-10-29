When Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather faced off in a boxing match, no one gave the UFC champion much of a chance. However, McGregor lasted 10 rounds before Mayweather won the match by TKO. When TMZ caught up with HBO Sports’ Jim Lampley, he insisted on video that Mayweather threw the first three rounds of the boxing match.

Did Mayweather Throw The First Three Rounds?

According to Jim Lampley, there is a good chance that Floyd Mayweather won’t retire after winning his 50th boxing match, without a single loss on his record. The reason that Lampley doesn’t think that he will retire is because of the “marvelous scam” that was his $150 million fight against Conor McGregor.

Lampley then said that Floyd Mayweather “allowed” Conor McGregor to win three rounds in order to make UFC fans believe that their beloved champion had a chance to win the boxing match. The HBO reporter then said that this was a good chance to maybe get another $150 million fight down the line.

When asked if he thought Floyd Mayweather would risk his perfect record by coming back, Lampley laughed at the question. He said there was no risk because it would probably be a rematch with Conor McGregor.

The TMZ photog then mentioned that Floyd Mayweather was putting out videos of him working out, making it look like he might be coming back. Lampley said that Mayweather wouldn’t put these videos out if he wasn’t setting up the rematch with Conor McGregor.

Lampley finished by asking why Floyd Mayweather would let Conor McGregor win those three rounds and then let the match go 10 rounds if he wasn’t angling for a rematch.

McGregor vs. Mayweather II?

Floyd Mayweather definitely didn’t look the same in his fight with Conor McGregor. There is the fact that Mayweather had taken a lot of time off from fighting before taking the match against the UFC champion.

Forbes reported that Floyd Mayweather is as much of a businessman as he is a fighter. He has been extremely financially successful over his undefeated career and while his retirement announcement seemed genuine, it would be interesting if the first McGregor fight was a way to maybe get one more big payday before everything is over with.

According to Bloody Elbow, the first Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight did 6.7 million pay-per-view buys. The original record for buys was 4.6 million, so the fight shattered all records. The business is there for a rematch, but rumors that Mayweather didn’t give his all in the first battle could hurt repeat buyers.

[Featured Image by Isaac Brekken/AP Images]