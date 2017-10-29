NBA Team Charted Jet Hits Mystery UFO In Midair Making Huge Dent — Social Media Vs. Experts On Possibilities

NBA player Steven Adams sent a group tweet out that was addressed to NASA, along with scientists Neil Tyson, and Bill Nye this weekend with a picture showing a huge dent in the nose of the team’s charter jet, a dent that wasn’t there upon departure. He asks NASA and the well-known men of science — what could have caused this at 30,000-feet in the air? You can see that tweet below in the article.

Because no one saw this happen, they don’t know at what altitude the plane was flying when it hit something, but the plane was in the air somewhere between takeoff and landing when it happened. Steven Adams, who hails from New Zealand, plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder NBA team and he was with the team on that flight when a small UFO hit the plane while they were flying to Chicago. They were on their way home after losing in Minneapolis to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Team member Josh Huestis tweets, “I guess we hit something,” after landing and getting a gander at the front of the aircraft he just got off of. Thunder star Russell Westbrook was a bit more philosophical with his tweet on the dented plane. Westbrook writes, “You never take anything for granted, just be thankful and blessed they we were able to land the plane and everything was OK.”

Carmelo Anthony asked on his Instagram account, “What possibly could we have hit in the SKY at this time of night?” So what did the chartered plane hit in the nighttime sky? Possibilities are offered up from folks across the social media sites as well as the folks considered experts in aviation and the two camps are a bit polarized with their suggestions on what that plane may have collided with.

Hey @NASA @neiltyson @BillNye

We had a rough flight to say the least. 30000 feet in the air.

Flying to chicago. What caused this? pic.twitter.com/uEVrEm7noi — Steven Adams (@RealStevenAdams) October 28, 2017

So what was the “tiny UFO” that they hit? The term “UFO” means nothing more than an “unidentified flying object,” in this case. No one saw any kind of alien spacecraft, but something was flying around up there in the path of the plane. That huge dent is evidence of that, as seen in the pictures posted with the tweets in this article.

An official with the Thunder team did tell reporters that the flight was a little rough, but nothing to the extreme or out of the ordinary, according to Dead Spin. That is what was so surprising to the team who was stunned when they disembarked the private charter jet to see the tip of the nose sporting a good size dent.

The jet, which was being operated by Delta at the time, was a Boeing 757-200. When Carmelo Anthony asked this question on social media, “What possibly could we have hit in the SKY at this time of night?” He got a good number of replies from his followers, some suggestions might be considered rational and others were as far away from a scientific offering as you can get.

I guess we hit something? 30,000 feet up… pic.twitter.com/Rem9GmwRKq — Josh Huestis (@jhuestis) October 28, 2017

According to the Daily Star, the top contenders on social media for what this plane hit were “a bird — Big Bird from “Sesame Street” specifically — a plane, an alien or, of course, Superman.” While damage like this has been caused by lightning or hailstones in the past, that isn’t what caused the damage on the charter jet the Thunder team was flying in. According to Delta, that dent was more than likely made by a bird.

Delta released a statement that included:

“Delta flight #DL8935, operating from Minneapolis to Chicago-Midway as a charter flight for the Oklahoma City Thunder, likely encountered a bird while on descent into Chicago.”

They continued with:

“The aircraft, a Boeing 757-200, landed safely without incident; customers have since deplaned and maintenance teams are evaluating. Safety is Delta’s top priority.”

That UFO, or unidentified flying object, was one that sported feathers more than likely, but after you take a look at that dent, you have to imagine it was a good size bird. There was not a feather to be found, but with the speed of a jet, chances are they all blew away.

[Featured Image by Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Images]