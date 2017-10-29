Boston Red Sox Could Pursue A Trade For Bryce Harper?

The MLB offseason is coming up quickly and the Boston Red Sox are looking to make some big moves to get back to the top of the American League. There are a few needs that the Red Sox will have to focus on this offseason, but they could look to make a big splash via trade as well.

Danny Picard of WEEI suggested that the Red Sox could make a move to acquire superstar outfielder Bryce Harper from the Washington Nationals. Could that be a legitimate option for the Red Sox?

Last season with the Nationals, Harper was on pace to compete for the NL MVP award before going down with an injury. He came back in time for the postseason, but Washington ended up being eliminated by the Chicago Cubs. His future is cloudy with the Nationals, to say the least, and there are quite a few teams being mentioned as potential destinations for him via trade or in free agency.

As we have already talked about in a previous Inquisitr article, the Cubs appear to be the front-runner to land Harper in MLB free agency next offseason. Boston would make a lot of sense as well and could get a head-start by acquiring him in a trade this offseason.

During the 2017 season for the Nationals, Harper ended up compiling a 0.319 batting average to go along with 29 home runs and 87 RBIs.

Boston doesn’t necessarily “need” an outfielder, as they currently have Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts, and Jackie Bradley Jr. on the roster. That being said, anytime a player of Harper’s talent level can be acquired, a move has to be made.

Harper is just 25 years old and is heading into his prime. He is going to demand a lot of money next offseason and could end up being the highest-paid player in the game. Boston is one of the few teams that will be able to offer him the kind of contract that he is looking to receive.

Needless to say, it’s hard to see the Red Sox going out and acquiring Harper this offseason. It certainly is an intriguing option, but Boston isn’t likely going to be willing to part with the pieces that it would take to get Harper from Washington.

Washington will likely gauge the trade market for Harper, but don’t expect to see any deal get done. He will hit the open free agency market next offseason and will have a lot of different options to choose from.

Do you think the Boston Red Sox should pursue a trade for Bryce Harper this offseason? Do you think they are a potential landing spot in free agency for Harper next offseason? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Nick Wass/AP Images]