Galaxy S9: Samsung’s First 2018 Flagship Might Adopt A New Rear Panel Design, And It Would Fix A Big S8 Flaw

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are expected to be more of an evolutionary upgrade over their direct predecessors. So far, most of the speculations about the upcoming 2018 flagships point to enhanced internals and a few nifty tweaks that are set to improve upon the functionalities of this year’s Galaxy S8 and S8+.

If a new rumor is any indication, however, Samsung might take a brief break from tradition and equip its first 2018 flagship with a brand new rear panel. According to a recent report from Android Headlines, an insider from China recently noted that the rear panels of the Galaxy S-series for 2018 would change “a lot,” especially with regards to the placement of the devices’ rear fingerprint sensor.

A change in the back panels of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ is already expected, seeing as the upcoming devices are expected to debut a dual camera configuration. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ already have excellent rear sensors, but the devices are still sporting a single-lens system.

It was not until the debut of the Galaxy Note 8 that Samsung finally rolled out a flagship-grade unit with dual cameras. Considering that the Note series usually heralds a feature of the following year’s S-branded devices, there is a good chance that the S9 and S9+ would also debut a two-camera system.

Apart from having two rear cameras, however, the recent rumor also suggested that the Galaxy S9 and S9+’s fingerprint scanners would see a completely different placement.

The design of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ was universally lauded by critics and consumers alike when the smartphones were released earlier this year. Despite this, however, many felt that the devices’ rear fingerprint sensor, which was located beside the smartphones’ rear camera lens, was the 2018 flagships’ one big flaw. This particular issue would allegedly be addressed in the Galaxy S9 and S9+.

According to the recent rumor, Samsung’s first 2018 flagships would feature a fingerprint scanner below the dual camera module, much like the placement of the sensor in the Google Pixel series. The new speculations further suggested that the shape of the scanner itself would be changed, likely to a circle or an oval.

As noted in a recent Trusted Reviews report, speculations have also recently emerged stating that the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will feature an embedded fingerprint scanner on its display. Noted mobile leaker Ice Universe, however, was confident that the technology would debut in the Galaxy Note 9 instead, not the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are expected to be released within the first quarter of 2018. Pricing for the upcoming devices remains unknown, though speculations are high that Samsung’s first 2018 flagships would be priced at the same levels as their direct predecessors.

[Featured Image by smild.ch/Shutterstock]