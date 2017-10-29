Poll: Donald Trump’s Approval Rating His New All-Time Low In NBC Survey

Donald Trump’s approval rating has dipped to an all-time low, spurring nearly half of voters to now want their 2018 vote in the upcoming midterm elections to serve as a stern message to the White House that they want greater Democratic oversight.

The new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll finds that Trump’s approval now stand at just 38 percent, with 58 percent of respondents indicating they disapprove of the job he has done over his first nine-months in the Oval Office. In addition, 46 percent of respondents indicated they would like to see more Democrats empowered as a form of greater checks and balances.

“This is his worst showing of his young presidency so far,” said Democratic pollster Fred Yang of Hart Research Associates, who conducted this survey with Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies.

Researchers found Trump’s support among independent voters has particularly waned, with just 34 percent of independents now approving of his performance, down seven points from just over a month ago when the poll was last taken.

In addition, Trump’s support among whites without a college degree also appears to be souring, falling from 58 to 51 percent over that same time-frame. Trump’s putrid 38 percent support, represents the lowest levels in modern times for a president at this stage of his presidency.

Conducted over a four-day period commencing Oct. 23, the findings come on the heels of a volatile period for the Trump administration, including the president sparring with the family of fallen Sgt. La David T. Johnson.

Numbers also show just 35 percent of voters now approve of Trumps’ handling of his role as commander in chief, 34 percent approve of his handling of North Korea, 33 percent approve of his handling of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, and 30 percent approve of his handling of NFL players national anthem protests.

The Indy Star has also recently reported that a new Old National Bank/Ball State University Hoosier Survey of 600 respondents found that most voters in Vice President Mike Pence’s home state of Indiana now disapprove of the job Trump has done in the White House.

Overall, 45 percent of Indiana voters find fault with the president’s efforts, compared to just 41 percent who approve of his job performance.

Pollsters noted Trump’s suddenly faltering numbers take on added significance when one considers he outpaced Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton by 19 points in the state during the 2016 general election.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]