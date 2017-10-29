‘Attack On Titan’ Season 3 Release Date Confirmed 2018: Shingeki no Kyojin Anime Shows Kenny, Levi Ackerman

The Attack On Titan Season 3 release date has been officially confirmed by the anime producers to be coming out in the summer of 2018. What’s more, the key visuals being released so far have been heavily focusing on Captain Levi Ackerman of the Survey Corps, which makes sense for those who know the story of the Shingeki no Kyojin manga.

The announcement was made in Tokyo during the Shingeki no Kyojin Reading And Live Event Orchestra. In the past, the first two seasons aired in Japan starting in April, and earlier announcements from Studio Wit indicated that the third season would be out in the spring. Apparently, there may have been a small delay since Shingeki no Kyojin Season 3 will be releasing in July of 2018, the summer anime season. The exact date premiere date was not specified, although it’s likely to be set for the first week of July.

The number of episodes for the third season of Attack On Titan has not yet been announced. The next manga story arc would seem to require at least 20 anime episodes to match the corresponding manga chapters. Therefore, it’s very likely the third act will be a two-cour anime season that starts in July and ends in December of 2018.

The official website for the AoT anime also confirms that most of the staff for the second season is returning for Attack On Titan Season 3. The only major change is that Ayumi Yamada is no longer listed as Chief Animation Director.

The other major announcement from the orchestral event was the upcoming release of a compilation movie for the second season of the anime. The full title is Shingeki no Kyojin: Kakusei no Hoko (Attack On Titan: The Roar of Awakening). According to Yonkou Productions, this new Attack On Titan movie will be released on January 13, 2018.

Anime studio Wit has released multiple key visuals for Attack On Titan Season 3. Notably, Levi Ackerman has been featured in addition to the main character Erin Yeager. The latest key visual also shows a captured Erin and Kenny Ackerman, a member of the Military Police Brigade’s First Interior Squad and captain of the Anti-Personnel Control Squad.

Warning: Minor spoilers ahead.

Levi was injured at the ending of the first season, which meant he was shown wearing a sling and did not appear very often in the second season. In the third season, Levi is back in action and he will be facing off against other humans using Anti-Personnel Vertical Maneuvering Equipment.

[Featured Image by Studio Wit/Shingeki no Kyojin Anime TV Promo]