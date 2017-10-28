Aliens Sexually And Physically Assaulted Horse Ranch Owners In Arizona

While some people don’t believe in aliens or other paranormal activities, some people are convinced that they exist. It’s not every day that a normal person can see other life forms, but for John and Joyce Edmonds, it’s a regular sighting in their horse ranch located in Rainbow Valley, Arizona. The couple is claiming that extraterrestrials have been terrorizing them for years. Joyce even claimed that she was sexually molested by the creatures in her bedroom.

As a result, the two decided to put their property on the market for $1.1 million so that they could go on to live a peaceful life. But after their place was featured on television shows such as Ghost Adventures on the Travel Channel, and became a hit on internet websites dedicated to extraterrestrial findings, they decided to increase their price from the initial $1.1 million to around $4 million. Eventually, they increased it again and are asking $5 million for their property.

The couple allege that they have fought the aliens with weapons, and John Edmonds contended that he has slain 18 extra-terrestrials.

“John, 58, says he is left no choice but to slay them with one of many samurai swords he keeps around the house but claims their bodies vanish immediately afterward, making it impossible for him to preserve them for research,” according to Daily Mail. “John claims to have sent some of the tissue and blood to independent labs to be tested.”

The ranch was originally purchased 20 years ago in the hopes of starting a peaceful life, while maintaining a horse ranch that would cater to different needs, such as horse-riding schools. Their first sighting of the extraterrestrial activity occurred when the previous owners’ left-behind furniture ended up in the pool on their first day on the property. Interestingly, the disturbance caused by alleged extraterrestrial activities has not stopped the Edmonds from operating their horse-riding school for disabled children, called Hopeful Hooves.

The 9.67-acre property is believed to contain a portal that connects their ranch to another world on which the aliens travel through. Consequently, they also have a theory that states that a spaceship or an unidentified flying object (UFO) is buried beneath their ranch.

[Featured Image by Dan Callister/Getty Images]