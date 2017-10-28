Former Trump Adviser Says Hillary Should Be Executed, White House Has No Comment

Former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka told Fox News viewers Thursday that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton should be tried for treason and executed and the White House has made no effort to distance itself from his comments.

Gorka’s statement came during a week in which supporters of Donald Trump have ramped up talking points blaming Clinton for the 2010 sale of Canadian company Uranium One to Rosaton, Russia’s nuclear energy agency. The secretary of state was a member of a committee that gave its approval to the sale.

In an interview on Hannity, Gorka, who resigned under pressure from his position as a national security adviser August 25, told host Sean Hannity, “If this had happened in the 1950s, there would be people up on treason charges right now. This is equivalent to what the Rosenbergs did and those people got the chair.”

Gorka was referring to Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, who were charged with treason in 1951, convicted and executed two years later.

Despite ongoing, unresolved investigations into the amount of influence Russia had on the United States 2016 elections, Congress appears to be treating the uranium sales with the same sense of urgency as Gorka.

During the past week, it has been announced that the Senate Judiciary Committee will investigate the sale and any involvement Clinton had in it, as will a joint partnership of the Government Reform and Intelligence and Oversight committees in the House.

President Trump has said Clinton and the uranium sale are comparable to the Watergate scandal of the ’70s, but has not specifically addressed Gorka’s statement.

The White House received its first opportunity to do so Friday during the daily briefing from Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, when she was asked what the official response was to Gorka’s remarks.

“I haven’t even seen those comments,” Sanders said. “I’m not going to comment on Sebastian Gorka or validate that. I can tell you that we do think there is a lot of cause for concern regarding that deal and we certainly think that it should be looked into, but I can’t comment beyond that on somebody outside the administration’s comments.”

