Sony Plans To Announce 7 New PS4 and PSVR Games At Paris Games Week- E3 Was Just The Beginning

Sony will announce 7 new games for the PS4 and PS VRV on Monday, October 30 during The Playstation Paris Games Week. According to a blog post on the Playstation website, fans can also expect to learn about 21 game updates as well. All will be revealed during a livestream that’s scheduled to begin at 8:00 am Pacific Time on Monday.

That’s not all. Sony also promised to share “an exclusive new look at the next wave of huge PlayStation titles” during the media showcase. There will also be some additional announcements after the showcase is over. They plan to stream live on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube and live.playstation.com.

The blog post added that “E3 was only half of the story” which seems very cryptic since Sony made some key announcements during the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017.

As Gamespot reported during E3, Sony revealed trailers for God Of War, Days Gone and Detroit: Become Human. They also released some new information about Monster Hunter: World and the remake of Shadow Of The Colossus. What else would they have coming down the pipeline? Since the Paris Games Week is a European venue, developers and games from that region are expected to be the main attraction. So, there may be updates on Quantic Dream’s Detroit: Become Human and WiLD, the survival adventure game developed by Michel Ancel and his Wild Sheep Studio, Wccftech.com speculated.

According to Wccftech.com, fans have also been eagerly waiting for Sucker Punch’s next exclusive game for Playstation. There’s been very little information about that since Infamous Second Son and the expansion, Infamous First Light, were released a couple years ago.

Whatever Sony chooses to announce next week, it probably won’t be the last of their announcements for 2017. The Playstation Experience is coming up on December 9th in Anaheim, California. There may be more hardware announcements at that event though. The website promises that fans will get hands-on experience with the PS4 Pro and Playstation VR. There will also be game developer panels there as well. Early bird ticket holders will also have the opportunity to go to an event where they’ll be able to meet Sony developers and other “Playstation personalities.”

