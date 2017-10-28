Poll: Donald Trump’s Approval Slipping In VP Mike Pence’s Home State Of Indiana

Donald Trump’s poll numbers are now upside down in Vice President Mike Pence’s home state of Indiana.

The Indy Star reports a new Old National Bank/Ball State University Hoosier Survey of 600 respondents finds that 45 percent of them disapprove of the job Trump has done in the White House, compared to just 41 percent who approve of his job performance.

Pollsters noted Trump’s suddenly faltering numbers take on added significance when one considers he outpaced Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton by 19 points in the state during the 2016 general election.

“These survey results add to the evidence that the president’s approval has slipped a great deal since January,” said Chad Kinsella, a political science professor at the Bowen Center for Public Affairs, which conducts the annual survey.

A recent Morning Consult poll of the state also found that Trump’s net approval in the state dipped by 17 points over an eight-month period beginning soon after his inauguration.

“These results from October put his approval underwater in the state, with negative-5 approval,” Kinsella said.

Democratic Party Chairman John Zody said the pattern should signal major concerns for the Trump administration.

“Our president likes to make big promises,” he said. “So far, he hasn’t delivered. These polling numbers reflect Hoosiers’ rapidly mounting frustration with the President’s failure to articulate a vision that lifts up working families and his inability to get anything done.”

In addition, a new Gallup poll found Trump’s national approval rating has dangerously dipped to near an all-time low.

According to Newsweek, Trump’s approval now stands at just 35 percent, one point higher than his all-time low in the poll and three points down from where he stood in the same poll just a week ago. At the same time, pollsters found Trump’s disapproval rating has climbed to a near record-high of 60 percent.

Trump doesn’t fare much better in a FiveThirtyEight aggregate of public polls, which peg his approval at just 37.8 percent. His disapproval rating in that poll stands at a staggering 56 percent.

Newsweek ads FiveThirtyEight concludes Trump’s putrid numbers make him the most unpopular president in recent history at this early juncture of their administration, with the closest to him being fellow Republican Gerald Ford at 38.4 percent.

The last few days for Trump have been filled with him sparring with critics over his dealings with gold star military families. Trump has been widely criticized over reports he told the widow of a fallen soldier he “knew what he signed up for.”

