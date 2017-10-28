NFL Rumors: Colin Kaepernick Moves Closer To NFL Return As Ravens And Dolphins Struggle With Backup QBs

Colin Kaepernick could soon have his ticket back to the NFL, with rumors that the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins may be forced to tap the controversial quarterback after being devastated by injuries.

The Ravens and Dolphins met on Thursday Night Football in a game that exposed the lack of depth for both. An injury to Joe Flacco sent Ryan Mallet into services for the Ravens, and the Dolphins have tapped Matt Moore in the absence of the injured Jay Cutler. Both have turned in only average performances, and The Sporting News speculates that the quarterback quandaries for both teams could open the door for Colin Kaepernick.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been out of a job since opting out of his contract following last season, with backers saying he is being blackballed for his national anthem protest. As The Sporting News noted, Kaepernick’s history and abilities show he would have been a better choice than either Moore or Mallett.

“Kaepernick could have played in either case. Under more enlightened circumstances, this game might have been his season debut,” the report noted.

There are no solid rumors that the Miami Dolphins or Baltimore Ravens are taking a look at Colin Kaepernick, though the Ravens are likely waiting to see the severity of Flacco’s concussion before making any decision.

Those may not be the only potential destinations for Colin Kaepernick. As Josh Weinfuss of ESPN noted, there could be a strong case for the Arizona Cardinals picking up Kaepernick to play instead of journeyman Drew Stanton. With starter Carson Palmer out with a broken arm, the Cardinals are suddenly very thin at quarterback and could use the steady hand that the veteran Kaepernick would bring, Weinfuss argued.

He noted that Kaepernick would have a talented offense, similar to the one he had in San Francisco when he led the team to two consecutive trips to the NFC title game and one Super Bowl berth. Colin Kaepernick also has a total of 58 starts under his belt compared to 13 for Stanton.

The next time NFL players and owners meet, Colin Kaepernick is expected to receive an invitation. https://t.co/hDB1YOzJO3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 25, 2017

While there may be no solid reports that the Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, or Arizona Cardinals are taking a look at Colin Kaepernick, the rumors around the NFL that he could soon return will likely only grow louder if the other quarterbacks continue to struggle.

[Featured Image by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]