USA Vs. North Korea: James Mattis Warns Of ‘Massive Military Response’ Escalating Fears Of World War 3

With tensions between the U.S. and North Korea at an all-time high, fears that we stand on the brink of World War 3 are increasing. President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned North Korea that the time for diplomacy has passed, and he told the United Nations that the U.S. would “totally destroy” the rogue nation. North Korea has threatened to destroy the U.S. with nuclear weapons and continues to test missiles, provocatively firing them over Japan.

As reported by the Inquisitr yesterday, President Trump is due to visit both China and South Korea next month. President Trump is hoping that his visit will convince the Chinese to put more pressure on North Korea to halt their nuclear weapons program. Trump’s Secretary of Defense, General James Mattis, is already visiting South Korea, where he sent a stark warning to North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un.

As reported by The Guardian, General Mattis warned that the U.S. will never “accept North Korea as a nuclear power.” Mattis also warned that the threat of a USA vs. North Korea nuclear war is accelerating. As reported by the Independent, Mattis admitted that the U.S. would do everything in its power to solve the North Korean crisis, but warned that any use of nuclear weapons by North Korea would be met with a “massive military response.”

“North Korea has accelerated the threat that it poses to its neighbors and the world through its illegal and unnecessary missile and nuclear weapons programs. “I cannot imagine a condition under which the United States would accept North Korea as a nuclear power. “Make no mistake; any attack on the United States or our allies will be defeated, and any use of nuclear weapons by the North will be met with a massive military response that is effective and overwhelming.”

Donald Trump Orders Third Carrier Battle Group To North Korea

With the threat of World War 3 so high, Donald Trump ordered a third aircraft carrier battle group to the region. The USS Nimitz is on its way to join the USS Reagan and the USS Theodore Roosevelt in the region. Trump has also ordered the U.S. fleet of B-52 bombers to its highest state of readiness since the end of the cold war.

As reported by CNBC, North Korea has condemned the move, accusing the U.S. of making “criminal moves for igniting a war of aggression.” They report that the North Korean state news “chided calls for negotiations for denuclearization and again slammed President Donald Trump as seeking ‘extinction’ of North Korea through ‘pressures and sanctions.'”

With three aircraft carrier battle groups in Southeast Asia, the U.S. is in position to launch a preemptive strike against the North Korean regime. An aircraft carrier will typically be supported by six cruisers and destroyers and at least one submarine. These ships have the capability to launch Tomahawk cruise missiles. Nimitz class carriers have a compliment of up to 90 aircraft, with up to 36 of these being multi-role fighters.

With three carrier groups in the region, U.S. firepower is considerable, and of course, any preemptive strike on North Korea would doubtless have support from South Korea and Japan.

It seems clear that the U.S. and her allies are determined to ensure that North Korea does not become a nuclear power. Let’s hope that they can do so in a way that avoids a nuclear World War 3.

[Featured Image by Z.A. Landers/U.S. Navy/AP Images]