‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ Release Date Delay Again? ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Pushes ‘GTA 6’ Off The Priority List

Grand Theft Auto 6 release date rumors have been making its rounds on the internet but Rockstar Games has always kept mum on this matter. Just when avid fans thought that they have finally figured out the GTA 6 release date, another popular title, Red Dead Redemption 2, was announced and confirmed to be released next year, pushing the much-awaited installment of the action-adventure video game series off the priority list.

Since it is first to launch, it only makes sense for Rockstar Games to give their full attention to Red Dead Redemption 2. The video game developer has always noted that they want the fans to do the same and focus on the second installment of the open world western action-adventure video game as well.

Although the exact Red Dead Redemption 2 release date has yet to be announced, its initial debut is confirmed to be in June 2018.

Now that the Red Dead Redemption 2 release date is finally revealed, it could mean that Grand Theft Auto 6 might be back to Rockstar Games’ priority list. This is the big break that fans have been waiting for since it has been previously reported that GTA 6 was allegedly facing more problems than progress.

Earlier reports revealed that the budget for the game may be too much for Rockstar Games to handle. Rumors have it that Grand Theft Auto 6 might feature a VR or AR support. So with that new addition, the multi-million budget for the much-awaited game may still not be enough, which is allegedly why the GTA 6 release date is still a mystery.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now coming Spring 2018 rockstargames.com/newswire A post shared by Rockstar Games (@rockstargames) on May 22, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

Meanwhile, TechRadar has previously suggested a 2020 Grand Theft Auto 6 release date. The site based its suggestion to GTA Online, the multiplayer component of GTA 5, which has been running since September 2013. The existence of Red Dead Redemption 2 was announced after the third year of GTA Online.

If Red Dead Redemption 2 online component will follow the pattern of GTA Online, then the game’s streaming will stretch up to three years as well, pushing Grand Theft Auto 6 release date to 2020.

While this makes a lot of sense, Rockstar Games has yet to comment on these Grand Theft Auto 6 release date speculations.

[Featured Image by Rockstar Games]