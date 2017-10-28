Rumors and speculations are swirling around Miami Heat President Pat Riley who has reportedly “at least considered the possibility” of trading for Eric Bledsoe of the Phoenix Suns. Does trading Justise Winslow for Bledsoe make sense for both the Heat and the Suns?

As of now, Eric Bledsoe is the hottest commodity on the trading block. His controversial tweet made the Suns decide that his time in Phoenix is already over. Several NBA teams have already expressed their interest in acquiring the veteran point guard, but most of them aren’t willing to give what the Suns demand.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Suns want a young player with a significant talent for Bledsoe which the Miami Heat currently have, Justise Winslow, a 21-year-old small forward and the 10th overall pick of the 2015 NBA draft. In his list of 32 crazy predictions for the 2017-18 season, Zach Lowe of ESPN believes the Heat will use Winslow as a sweetener to get off a huge salary.

However, the big question is, does the Heat need Eric Bledsoe?

Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel only sees a little chance that the Heat will trade for Bledsoe. He’s also unsure if the trade package centered on Justise Winslow will look attractive to the Phoenix Suns. However, according to Winderman, Heat President Pat Riley “at least considered the possibility” of trading for Bledsoe.

“Even with that history, I’m sure Pat Riley (as has been reported) has at least considered the possibility, as he does when just about any star-level talent becomes available. And face it, few have cashed in as well on distressed property over the years as Riley.”

With the Heat’s goal to contend for the title this season, it makes sense for them to continue upgrading their roster. Eric Bledsoe is undeniably an incredible reinforcement for the Heat on both ends of the floor. The problem is how he will fit alongside Goran Dragic.

Dragic and Bledsoe once became teammates in Phoenix. The Suns decided to move Dragic to Miami to address their logjam in the backcourt. Knowing Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, he can always find a way to use the two veteran guards effectively. However, as of now, there is a little possibility that the Heat will trade for Bledsoe.

[Featured Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images]