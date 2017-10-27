In less than two weeks, Anthony Weiner reports to prison to serve his sentence for sexting a minor. But before he goes, Weiner has been trying to spend quality time with son Jordan, 5, and his estranged wife Huma Abedin. Anthony Weiner is to spend just shy of two years behind bars.

Anthony Weiner is allegedly being sent to a facility in Massachusetts to serve his 21 months for sexting and Skyping with a minor child. In lieu of a trial, Anthony Weiner took a plea deal and spoke of his crime in open court asking for forgiveness from everyone he harmed.

“I am guilty, your honor. I engaged in obscene communications with this teenager, including sharing explicit images and encouraging her to engage in sexually explicit conduct, just as I had done and continued to do with adult women. I knew this was as morally wrong as it was unlawful.”

Anthony Weiner said he realized that he was sick and sought help for his “deviant behavior.”

Child therapy expert Beth Covelli says that Weiner’s relationship with his son, Jordan, has been forever altered and will never be normal again. It would be in the best interest of Jordan Weiner to have regular exposure to therapy to have an outlet to express his feelings while his father is in prison.

Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner walk their son to school https://t.co/Omg5vHNdjG via @MailOnline — Andover1996 (@USPatriot01810) October 12, 2017

After Anthony Weiner, who was facing 10 years behind bars, does his 21 months in prison, he will have to spend another three years on probation and pay a fine of $10k. But despite the fact that Anthony Weiner’s estranged wife Huma Abedin filed for divorce on the day that Anthony Weiner was sentenced to prison, she has been spending time with Weiner and their son before Anthony Weiner goes away.

From Harvey Weinstein to Anthony Weiner-Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner take son Jordan to school togethr https://t.co/Y8OUVRZPqj via @Femail — Randy Brown (@crumpledclothes) October 11, 2017

While many assumed that Anthony Weiner was headed to a “Club Fed” type of facility to serve his time, reportedly that is not the case, as the judge wants Weiner to get treatment. Anthony Weiner will likely be headed to Massachusetts to Federal Medical Center Devens where they have specific sex offender treatment programs. Weiner’s attorneys are hoping that the former politician can get the help he needs in prison, but nothing is promised.

Anthony Weiner’s psychotherapist Paul Kelly stresses that Weiner suffers from “sexual compulsivity” which caused Weiner to risk his marriage, his job, and his time with his son. The place where Anthony Weiner is said to be going in Massachusetts is a former military facility. Dr. Kelly wrote a letter to the judge and said that he did not believe that Weiner will re-offend.

“Anthony possesses above average intelligence, he is engaged in learning to self-regulate more effectively, he has a sincere motivation to be a productive member of society, he is developing a strong social recovery supports system, he shows significant fortitude and persistence and is fully engaged in therapy.”

RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR

You’re On Your Own Huma Abedin If You Take Anthony Weiner Back…

Anthony Weiner Is Going To Jail, Huma Abedin Files For Divorce…

Anthony Weiner Sexting With 15-Year-Old Girl, Allegedly Knew Her Age

Anthony Weiner Blames His ‘Emotional Wiring’ For Feeling No Shame…

FMC Devens has housed more than one high-profile prisoner including Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Peter Madoff, brother of infamous Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff.

Do you think Anthony Weiner will be able to see his son Jordan while in prison? Do you think Huma Abedin will go through with the divorce?

[Featured Image by Mark Lennihan/AP Images]