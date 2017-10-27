Trump Comforts Crying Batgirl, 6, Tells Another: ‘You Have No Weight Problems – That’s The Good News, Right?’

President Donald Trump had a lighthearted moment with children in the White House on Friday, October 27, even though one little girl cried initially. As seen in the video below, President Trump spoke with children who were dressed in a variety of costumes as they visited the Oval Office. The children were the progeny of White House press corps members, and Trump had backhanded compliments for the parents of the kids who participated in the trick-or-treat session.

Children as young as 3 years of age joined other 7-year-olds and one 6-year-old in the Eisenhower Executive Office building. Photographers snapped photos and videographers recorded footage as President Trump passed out candy and quipped that the “fake news” media personnel wasn’t always so kind to him.

“I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children. How the media did this, I don’t know. Do you know who they are? They’re the friendly media, that’s the press.”

Trump next went on to place his attention on a little 6-year-old girl dressed as batgirl, as she appeared to lean down and rub her eyes.

“Are you crying? Come here, sweetheart.”

Another girl explained that the crying girl was Japanese, and Trump called the Japanese girl beautiful as he told her he was “going to be in Japan in two weeks.”

According to CBS News, Trump began passing out the bags of Hershey’s kisses to the children, which came replete with White House insignia on the bags. Trump told the children to take as much candy as they wanted and gave the kids extra candy to give to their friends. Trump told one girl that she didn’t have to worry about the candy causing any problems with her weight, because she had no weight problems.

“Well you have no weight problems – that’s the good news, right? So you take out whatever you need. If you want some for your friends, take it. We have plenty.”

Trump couldn’t resist taking digs at the press as he spoke with their children during the photo-op. Trump asked one man in the room which child was his as he explained that his child wasn’t there. President Trump also had complimentary words for the adults in the room for the job they did in producing the children, but not necessarily for the jobs they performed as the media.

“So, how does the press treat you? I bet you get treated by the press better than anybody in the world. Right? Huh? I think so. Well, congratulations, folks. You did a good job. You did a good job. Here, you did a good job. I wouldn’t say you’ve done very well here [pointing at himself] but really beautiful children.”

Trump also complimented another little girl on her purple hair prior to the children and press being prompted to leave the room. Trump quipped that the children could stay.

[Featured Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]