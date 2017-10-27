Chicago Cubs: All Signs Point To Bryce Harper In 2019

Bryce Harper is one of the best players in baseball and is expected to get paid as such next offseason. He has another year committed to the Washington Nationals, but rumors are already flying about where he could end up when free agency comes around. There appears to be one team that is already the front-runner to sign him.

All signs are pointing to Harper signing with the Chicago Cubs when he hits free agency. From his close friendship with Cubs’ superstar Kris Bryant to his openly repping Chicago and talking about loving the city and Wrigley Field, things certainly look good for the Cubs’ chances.

According to respected MLB analyst Peter Gammons, Harper’s first choice in free agency would be the Cubs. That report sent Washington and Chicago fans into a frenzy.

During the 2017 MLB season with the National, Harper had a solid season while missing a good chunk of time with an injury. He recorded a.319 batting average to go along with 29 home runs and 87 RBI’s. Next came an entertaining playoff series against the Cubs, where the Nationals came up just short.

Next up is the flirting that Harper has done with the city of Chicago. He took pictures with fans while wearing a Chicago Bulls’ hat, which was intriguing for those looking for reasons to think Harper will end up with the Cubs.

Another pair of signs were two snapchats that Harper posted. One of those was a picture of his dog, who happens to be named Wrigley. The other was of Wrigley Field, with the caption that Harper left being “Until next time! Love this place.”

Obviously, his picture of Wrigley Field is the most intriguing. Harper and Bryant’s wives have also been stirring up rumors with their social media posts. They took a picture together with the hashtag of #HarperToTheCubs and also posted that they were “more than good” with the idea of him signing in Chicago.

KB's & Harper's wives keeping Cubs fans' dreams alive… pic.twitter.com/kgnln0lhi5 — Caitlin Swieca (@CaitlinSwieca) August 5, 2017

Needless to say, the Cubs would be interested in signing Harper if he is indeed interested in leaving Washington to join Bryant in Chicago. They will have a lot of decisions to make financially, but Theo Epstein could certainly figure something out to bring a player like Harper on board.

There is no guarantee that Harper will end up joining the Cubs, but the signs are there that he is interested. If Gammons is right about his first choice being the Cubs, it is more than likely that Harper will team up with Bryant in the near future.

All of that being said, it will be interesting to keep up with the Cubs over the next two offseasons. Epstein is committed to keeping the franchise in World Series contention long-term and signing Harper would help that goal in a big way.

Expect to see the Cubs end up being one of the teams in the running to sign Harper in 2019. They will not be alone, however, but it certainly sounds like Harper, Bryant, and their wives are more than interested in the idea.

Do you think the Chicago Cubs will end up signing Bryce Harper next offseason? If not, where do you think he will end up? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]