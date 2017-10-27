‘PUBG’ Brings Hammer Down On 20K Cheaters, Vaulting Testing Confirmed For Next Week

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is ready to begin the final testing before the official launch on PC. The first phase of final release testing is coming next week with vaulting and some other welcome changes, per a Steam post. Meanwhile, Bluehole released a small update Thursday night that introduced 20,000 cheaters to the banhammer.

Cheating has become a major issue with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds(PUBG), especially in third-person matches. Bluehole already uses the BattlEye anti-cheat service, which recently reported banning 6,000 to 13,000 players a day two weeks ago and ramping up to 42,000 a day within the last week, but has now added a custom cheat detection tool on top of that. This was released late last night and has already resulted in additional 20,000 cheaters banned.

Meanwhile, vaulting is coming to the test servers next week along with other key updates to PUBG. This includes client and server optimizations, an overhaul to the ballistics, and changes to vehicle driving. There is no exact day on when this will be released, but past releases typically occurred on a Tuesday or Wednesday.

The addition of vaulting system will allow PUBG players to climb static objects that are up to 2.3 meters high, including rocks, rubble, cars, and even windows that are wide and tall enough to accommodate the character. This is handled by the spacebar by default, but Bluehole is offering chest-high objects that can be scaled with a weapon equipped while weapons will be automatically holstered for taller objects. How quickly players make it over the obstacle depends on their momentum while approaching.

This is the first phase of three testing phases planned for PUBG, as previously covered. This should take two to four weeks, and Bluehole will test vaulting and other new content and features, including the new desert map in later testing phases.

PlayerUnknown himself, Brendan Greene, explained the lack of major updates to PUBG over the past few weeks on Twitter yesterday. Recent updates to the Unreal Engine 4 have caused Bluehole to focus on putting all major bug fixes and changes in the 1.0 release of the game. Details of the bug fixes will be provided soon, but Community Manager Sammie Kang mentioned issues with aim punch will be fixed while the ability to hold to aim down the sights would also be added.

[Featured Image by Bluehole, Inc]