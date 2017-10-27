Xur Brings ‘Destiny 2’ Guardians A Deadly DARCI Sniper Rifle And Actium War Rig For Titans

Destiny 2 PC players finally get to experience the mix of joy and disappointment from Xur with the Agent of the Nine’s appearance Friday that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players have enjoyed for the past three years. The Exotics vendor has brought a fun to use Sniper Rifle along with good armor pieces for Titans and Warlock. Meanwhile, console Hunters get a second retread.

Xur has retreated to a cave in the Giant’s Scar area of Io in Destiny 2. A marker on the Director map shows his location on the moon of Jupiter. Simply select the marker and then fast travel to the area to find him easily. A loot chest spawns in the cave sometimes plus there is a lore spot. A Public Event frequently takes place outside as well, so it can be a pretty happening spot.

The weapon of the week is the D.A.R.C.I. Sniper Rifle that can also serve as a personal assistant. Titans get the Auto Rifle friendly Actium War Rig while Warlocks can boost their ability regeneration with Eye of Another World. Finally, Hunters will be able to keep an eye on enemies at all times, for a second time, with Knucklehead Radar.

As a reminder, the Power Level of all Xur’s Exotics scales according to the Guardian’s current Power Level up to 270. You’ll need to Infuse the items to make them any more powerful than that.

Destiny 2 players will have until the weekly reset the morning of Tuesday, October 31 to pick up this slate of exotics from Xur. This occurs at 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT.

D.A.R.C.I.

This Exotic Sniper Rifle comes with a “Personal Assistant” perk that allows players to see enemy information like health when viewing through the scope. D.A.R.C.I. also comes with other perks that makes handling and target acquisition easier and deals more precision damage when the “Personal Assistant” is active. It’s a fun to use Sniper Rifle that lacks the punch of the high impact Sniper Rifles in Destiny 2.

Actium War Rig

Titans who picked up the Sweet Business Exotic Auto Rifle from Xur last week or from an Exotic Engram will want to get this companion piece armor. The Actium War Rig’s “Auto-Loading Link” automatically reloads a portion of the equipped Auto Rifle’s magazine. This pairs up nicely in Destiny 2 with the Sweet Business and grants Titans a much longer continuous stream of fire.

Eye of Another World

Warlocks who want to get their Grenade, Melee, and Rift abilities back faster will want to consider the Eye of Another World Exotic Helmet. The “Cerebral Uplink” intrinsic perk grants faster ability regeneration speed and highlights enemies. While other Exotic Helmets may be better in PVE, this one excels for Warlocks of any class who want their ability’s back faster in Destiny 2’s Crucible.

Knucklehead Radar

This Hunter Exotic Helmet carries over from Destiny 1 with pretty much the exact same perk. The “Upgraded Sensor Pack” perk allows the radar to say up while aiming with any weapon. This makes Knucklehead Radar extremely useful in the Crucible for those that don’t run with the MIDA Multi-tool all the time. Unfortunately, it was sold by Xur a mere two weeks ago. At least it will be new for PC players.

[Featured Image by Bungie/Activision]