NBA Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins Joining Lakers In 2018? Boogie Requested A Trade To LA After 2014-15 Season

New Orleans Pelicans center/power forward DeMarcus Cousins is expected to be one of the most coveted superstars in 2018 free agency. The latest NBA rumors suggest that Cousins will be heading to the Los Angeles Lakers when he becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer.

DeMarcus Cousins was caught off guard when the Sacramento Kings traded him to the New Orleans Pelicans before the February deadline. Before the deal happened, the 27-year-old center expected to have a contract extension to avoid hitting the free agency market in 2018. However, the Kings changed their mind and decided to remove Cousins from their long-term plans.

In an interview with Marc J. Spears of the Undefeated, DeMarcus Cousins, who called himself “stubborn,” revealed how he felt when he learned that he was traded to the Pelicans. If he was given the opportunity to turn back time, Cousins would have agreed to be traded during the 2015 offseason.

“There were plenty of situations where I’m like, ‘Man, why didn’t you just do it this way?'” Cousins said. “And there was plenty of times where I was a victim. But at the end of the day, it’s still on me. My biggest regret is not leaving when I had the chance. I had the chance, but I fought it. I had the chance to leave, but I didn’t.”

If DeMarcus Cousins insisted on the trade, the Los Angeles Lakers were reportedly his preferred destination. Cousins revealed that the Lakers were his favorite team growing up. With his impending free agency, it will not be a surprise if Cousins heads to Los Angeles next summer.

The Lakers are expected to pursue big names in the 2018 free agency. They already made several moves last offseason to free salary cap space. If they manage to dump Luol Deng’s contract, the Lakers will have the opportunity to sign two maximum contract players.

Most people believe Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James will be signing with the Lakers next summer. Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report sees DeMarcus Cousins as one of the players who could be James’ running mate in 2018-19 NBA season. As of now, it’s too early to predict where Cousins will sign in free agency. The outcome of the 2017-18 NBA season is expected to play a major role in his decision in the summer of 2018.

[Featured Image Steve Dykes/Getty Images]