Nibiru Or Planet X Apocalypse: Global Earthquake Armageddon Will Strike On November 19, Theorists Warn

A group of amateur astronomers has raised the alarm that a swarm of monster earthquakes will strike globally on November 19, 2017, causing worldwide destruction and loss of millions of lives. The global catastrophe, according to the amateur astronomers, will occur due to the intrusion of the mythical planet Nibiru or Planet X into our inner solar system. According to the Nibiru theorists, as the rogue space body approaches Earth on November 19, its gravitational pull will cause a major movement of the tectonic plates, leading to a swarm of catastrophic global earthquakes.

The earthquakes, according to the amateur astronomers, will devastate major regions of the world. Much of Europe, including France, Italy, Germany, and Russia, will be devastated, Express reports. It will cause destruction of apocalyptic proportions along the U.S. West Coast and Alaska. It will cause massive destruction in China, Japan, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The destruction will lead to the loss of the lives of millions of people across the globe, according to the theorists.

The group of amateur astronomers is certain about their prediction of imminent global disaster due to earthquakes of monstrous proportions because they have been carefully following the course of the rogue space body, known as planet Nibiru or Planet X for years. The space body, according to the theorists, is actually a twin of our sun, and its gravitational influence on our sun is already measurable and observable, they claim.

Although scientists are skeptical of the popular Nibiru apocalypse theory, they have been conducting research to find a hypothetical brown dwarf believed to the lurking in space as a close companion of our sun. Nibiru and Planet X theorists insist that the brown dwarf that astronomers are looking for is the same as Nibiru or Planet X.

A brown dwarf is a body often described as a failed star. They are known as failed stars because during their evolution, they were not massive enough to generate enough gravitational heat due to compression to sustain nuclear fusion of hydrogen to helium in their cores. However, brown dwarfs are too large to be considered as planets.

Although they are difficult to detect because they do not give out significant heat and light, they can be detected indirectly through their gravitational influence on nearby bodies.

Based on the principle that their presence can be inferred from their gravitation influence on nearby massive bodies, many scientists suspect that our sun has a twin body that is very likely a brown dwarf.

NASA recently initiated a project to search for a brown dwarf near our sun under the Two Micron All Star Survey (2MASS), using the Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) launched into space.

Many Nibiru or Planet X believers claim that the intensification of seismological activity around the world in recent months is due to the approach of the alleged rogue body. Several theorists, including Terral Croft, believe that global seismic activity due to the presence of Nibiru will peak in November.

“Global seismic activity reaches a peak in the second two weeks of November moving into December 2017.”

“The predicted backside alignment quake event is scheduled for November 19, 2017, when the Earth passes behind the Sun relative to the Black Star,” Croft writes in an article published on PlanetXNews.com.

According to Croft, the tremors will be triggered along a fault system stretching from Indonesia to Gibraltar.

“This scenario can easily lead to new earthquake and volcanic activity for Italy and France.”

However, other Nibiru and Planet X theorists associate the rogue body with Planet 9, which some scientists believe is a mysterious planetary body lurking in the outer fringes of our solar system. Recent calculations suggest that the object is at least 10 times the mass of planet Earth and could have an orbit of up to 20,000 years.

