Michael Schumacher Health Update: Formula 1 Legend Is Still ‘Weak’, Family Lying About His True Condition?

No concrete details about the current state of Michael Schumacher have been made public until now due to his family’s appeal to keep things as private as possible. The Formula 1 legend suffered fatal injuries after hitting his head on a rock while skiing in the French Alps in 2013. Now, the former manager of the German racer is claiming that the family has been lying about Michael’s state of health.

The Quebec Times reports that the family of Michael Schumacher had banned Willi Weber from visiting the Formula 1 legend. The veteran talent scout and manager claimed the clan lies about the health of the German racer. Willi even claimed that Michael’s family is afraid that he knows about their shenanigans.

“The family Schumacher seems to be afraid of me. I have sent flowers and cards to the family for his birthday but I haven’t had response.”

Willi said the clan had not responded when he sent flowers and cards. He said Corinna, Mick, and Gina might be afraid of him. The ex-manager of Michael Schumacher added that they are also afraid that any information about his former talent’s latest health condition.

“It makes me sad. There seems to be fear that I reveal something about the state of Michael, but I would never do that. I would sign even a non-disclosure agreement.”

The news came a weeks after it was revealed that Michael Schumacher would be transferred to the United States to try an advance care. Mirror reported that the Formula 1 legend could be taken to Dallas, Texas after a certain Dr. Mark Meeks offered a fresh hope to the immediate family. The seven-time champion has a cattle ranch in the above-mentioned state, which is nearby the clinic of the brain specialist.

“We have extensive experience with trauma patients. There is probably no clinic in Europe that handles as many cases as we do.”

Bravo claimed that Michael Schumacher is still weak, contrary to the previous rumors stating that the retired racer can already talk and walk with the help of his therapists. Earlier this year, the family of the Formula 1 legend filed a case against Bunte after it claimed that Michael is now getting better. The German magazine needs to pay €50,000 for publishing such false claims.

What we know about Michael Schumacher after horror ski accident https://t.co/rRxsDIa5pM — Bianca Bouchard (@bianca_bouchard) October 25, 2017

Ross Brawn divulged in November 2016 that close relatives and friends of the Formula 1 legend remain hopeful that he would recover the soonest time possible. He told the Guardian that fans should respect the family’s decision in keeping details of the German racer’s health in secret. “The family are [is] conducting his convalescence in private and I need to respect that,” he said. Stay tuned for more news and updates about Michael Schumacher!

[Featured Image by Mark Thompson/Getty Images]