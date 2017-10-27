Pregnant Kate Middleton To Spend Halloween At A Tennis Match

Kate Middleton will be attending another official event on Tuesday, Oct. 31, Kensington Palace confirmed. The Duchess of Cambridge is set to visit the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), which she is a patron of. This will be her fourth official outing since she and Prince William announced last September that they are expecting their third child.

According to People, Kate Middleton will be having a sporty Halloween by watching several tennis matches, which includes a demonstration game for handicapped players in wheelchairs. There will also be a session for kids aged five to eight years old. Additionally, Kate will interact with the country’s top tennis coaches, and nutritionists, physical therapists at the said event.

Kate Middleton has been a patron of the LTA since 2016, taking over Queen Elizabeth’s role. The 35-year-old princess is an avid tennis fan herself. She’s been spotted at Wimbledon games several times in the past, even before she became part of the Royal family. She and Prince William also have their own tennis court in their former residence at Anmer Hall.

“[Tennis] is such a quintessential part of English summer,” Kate Middleton once spoke of her love for the sport.

“I was really taken by Agassi and Sampras, Ivanisevic and Steffi Graf. That for me was my first memories.”

Royal fans will undoubtedly line up to get a glimpse of Kate Middleton, who is believed to be almost four months pregnant now. Kensington Palace has confirmed that the royal baby will arrive in April. During her first trimester, the Duchess of Cambridge took a break from her royal duties due to severe morning sickness, also known as Hyperemesis gravidarum–the same condition that she’s had during her pregnancies with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

On Oct. 11, Kate Middleton officially debuted her tiny baby bump when she attended a reception at the Buckingham Palace in honor of World Mental Health Day. On Oct. 16, she surprised the public by attending an unannounced function at the London train station to promote Paddington 2 the movie. Two days after, the Duchess made another surprise appearance at the Coach Core Graduation Ceremony in London.

The public will surely be excited to catch a glimpse of the Duchess’ burgeoning baby bump once again. All eyes will certainly be on Kate Middleton to see what the royal fashionista will be wearing for her fourth public outing since the baby news. The Duchess has been coy with her pregnancy fashion sense so far, teasing royal watchers who are trying to guess her third baby’s gender.

During the World Mental Health Day function, Kate Middleton wore a baby blue lace dress. This sent royal fans buzzing with speculations that her baby would be a boy. However, for her Paddington 2 appearance, Kate cunningly stepped out in a baby pink mid-length dress.

Meanwhile, it would seem that the Duchess of Cambridge is indeed feeling much better now that she’s becoming more visible. The British Royal Family also announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton will be traveling to Norway and Sweden in early 2018, before Kate’s due date.

