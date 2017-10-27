Las Vegas Shooting Security Guard Jesus Campos Reportedly Left The Country Just Days After Deadly Massacre

While the nation waits for concrete answers regarding the now-infamous October 1 mass shooting that terrorized country music fans in Las Vegas, yet another confounding report regarding the key players in the incident has surfaced. Investigators have struggled to formulate a concrete and feasible timeline of events that resulted in the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, from when and how suspect Stephen Paddock managed to get his veritable arsenal of weapons to his 32nd floor Mandalay Bay hotel room undetected to a motive, there are still more questions than answers in the case.

One of the biggest mysteries of the Las Vegas mass shooting seems to center around Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos. Campos was reportedly the first authority figure to make it to the hotel room of the Las Vegas shooter. Before he could breach the entryway, however, Campos was (according to authorities) shot in the leg through the door. Officers from the Las Vegas Police Department reportedly arrived at the room minutes later, only to find shooter Stephen Paddock deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Prior to his suicide, Paddock rained down enough bullets to kill 58 and wound hundreds more. While the hotel and Las Vegas PD disagree on the precise timeline of events, authorities claim that Paddock was a “lone wolf” gunman who carried out his obviously premeditated attack alone.

Another huge mystery following the Las Vegas shooting had to do with Jesus Campos. The “hero” security guard reportedly vanished without a trace just before being scheduled to give multiple high-profile TV interviews. It was later reported that Campos was never really missing, and the security guard gave his first public interview to on The Ellen Show, answering fewer questions than many Americans had sought answers to, particularly regarding the timeline of the Las Vegas shooting.

Now, the bizarre case of security guard Jesus Campos has reportedly gotten even more bizarre. As The New York Post reports, the Mandalay Bay employee, Las Vegas shooting witness and Las Vegas shooting victim is now said to have left the United States just days after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history — while authorities from multiple agencies were in the midst of their ongoing investigation.

According to Customs and Border Patrol records, 25-year-old Jesus Campos re-entered the United States from Mexico just a week after the October 1 shooting. The documentation didn’t specify how long Campos had been in Mexico, only that he was returning to the U.S. from its southern neighbor only days after reportedly being shot in the leg at the Mandalay Bay Hotel. According ex-Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino, the high-caliber rounds used in the shooting would have caused “marked damage.”

Customs and Border Patrol documents also indicate that Campos had utilized the same border crossing — San Ysidro in California — earlier this year.

Tomorrow, the first people to encounter the Las Vegas shooter are here – security guard Jesus Campos and building engineer Stephen Schuck. pic.twitter.com/dDmjzN6xBx — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 18, 2017

Government records also indicate that Jesus Campos opted against using his personal vehicle for his trip to and from Mexico just days after the Las Vegas mass shooting. Rather, the security guard reportedly used a rental car registered in California for the puzzling jaunt. Earlier this year, records indicate that Campos drove his own car over the border.

While a union representative claimed to be unaware of Jesus Campos’ whereabouts immediately following his TV interview disappearing act, the security guard’s union is now saying that they knew about Campos’ “pre-planned visit” to Mexico. It is unclear what activities Campos was engaged in while south of the border, or how he managed to travel with such ease after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg in the Las Vegas shooting.

Why is the fact that Jesus Campos has vanished not the #1 Story in the Mainstream Media? #LasVegas #CoverUp — Matt Couch ???? (@RealMattCouch) October 17, 2017

He is probably the shooter???? none of his pix are the same person — katheryn cook (@katheryn450) October 26, 2017

That doesn’t scream suspicious WTF at all does it? I predict he disappears from the face of the planet in Mexico. Clinton style. 2 in head. — Eric Phillips (@eric411420) October 26, 2017

He took hard drive with him!!! — Doug Gentry (@Viewfindr2) October 26, 2017

Vegas hotel camera can go paparazzi mode on jocks beating on thier wives in elevators but couldn't capture the shooter hoard weapons? Wut! — Mork (@AntennaBall) October 22, 2017

Additional records obtained by Fox News this week also indicate that Jesus Campos is not registered as a security guard in Nevada and that he wasn’t registered as such with the Nevada’s Private Investigator’s Licensing Board at the time of the Mandalay Bay shooting. It is unknown whether or not such registration/licensing is mandated for security guards at Las Vegas casinos, and the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office has opted against answering pointed questions on the matter.

“Jesus Campos is a victim and we don’t speak about victims.”

The news that Jesus Campos leaving the country just days after the Las Vegas shooting coincided almost directly with reports that the laptop belonging to alleged shooter Stephen Paddock was missing its hard-drive, and over a week after the news that a shooting survivor adamant that there had been multiple shooters in the Vegas attack passed away of natural causes at the age of 28.

What are your thoughts on the latest developments in the case of the Las Vegas mass shooting? Do you think it’s strange that Jesus Campos left and re-entered the United States just days after the massacre? Let us know in the comments below.

Campos allowed to leave country in the middle of an investigation. Drives 700 miles with gunshot wound to leg. OK. https://t.co/fxed0qe1Uf — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 26, 2017

