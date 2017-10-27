‘Game Of Thrones: Conquest’ Reviews: Cramming The Epic World In A Game May Not Be The Best Idea

Game of Thrones: Conquest is a game based on HBO and George R.R. Martin’s epic world but it looks like it needs a lot more work as several outlets believe it was a bad idea to cram the rich world into a mobile strategy game.

After its official release on October 19 as reported by the Inquisitr, the mobile strategy game proved to be quite a bore with a rating of 3.9 stars despite having nearly 1 million downloads on Google Play. Now, a number of reviews for the game came up and things are looking a lot duller for the Warner Bros. mobile game.

Based on Gamezebo’s review, Game of Thrones: Conquest has more bad than good attributes, with the positive notes revolving solely on the books’ and the HBO show’s fanbase. According to the outlet, the game is far from original.

The outlet explained that the game based on HBO’s highest-grossing TV series appeared to be an exact copy of Game of War: Fire Age, a mobile strategy game that has become popular over the years— that is, aside from the occasional popping up of the popular GoT characters Tyrion Lannister, Jon Snow, Varys The Spider, Petyr Baelish, and Daenerys Targaryen.

Apparently, the outlet is under the impression that the game was made to satiate the thirst of those desperate for anything Game of Thrones related which may be the game creator’s biggest failing. This is because the world born from the geniuses of George R.R. Martin, David Benioff, and D.B. Weiss is already “a cultural wrecking ball,” per Kotaku.

The gaming news outlet revealed that Game of Thrones: Conquest is not the first mobile game to try to contain the massive information in the epic franchise. On top of that, it was revealed that the best video game to ever attempt such feat is not even a stand-alone.

“To date, the best Game of Thrones video game experience hasn’t been a standalone release at all, but a mod (casually known as AGOT) for Paradox’s excellent Crusader Kings II, a PC strategy game that’s as much about sex and intrigue as it is conquering armies,” Kotaku revealed.

Even so, Crusader Kings II hasn’t truly encompassed the entire GoT universe. This might also be the case for Game of Thrones: Conquest. After all, it has an almost unlimited supply of warring factions, epic journeys, and super deep lore that has proved to be a challenge for AGOT developers.

One of them, Matthew Clohessy, even admitted to the struggle of containing the Game of Thrones lore in a single game.

“I would have to say one of the harder things in general is forcing certain characters to do things, like ensuring the members of the Kingsguard are always around the King,” he told the outlet.

“Also the general tendency of characters to die a lot, be it through the player killing them or just randomness in the game, can break certain event chains. But that is also part of the fun, seeing what funny and interesting scenarios happen when a certain character dies and who rules what!”

[Featured Image by HBO]