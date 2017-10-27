Eric Bolling Reveals Cause Of Death Of Son Eric Chase

Former Fox News anchor Eric Bolling received word today from the Boulder County medical examiner about the cause of death of his son, Eric Chase Bolling Jr. Eric Chase, 19, a student at the University of Colorado, was tragically found dead in his Boulder apartment on September 8, the same day that his dad was let go by FNC.

According to a tweet from Eric Bolling, the coroner determined that Eric Chase passed away as a result of an “accidental overdose that included opioids.” A second tweet from Eric Bolling on behalf of him and his wife thanked America for its support and prayers. “We must fight against this national epidemic, too many innocent victims,” Bolling added in his social media message.

People magazine obtained the toxicology report, which purportedly indicates that Eric Chase died from “mixed drug intoxication.” The autopsy found numerous drugs in his system, including cocaine, marijuana, and alprazolam (a.k.a. Xanax), along with fentanyl and cyclopropyl fentanyl, two opioid drugs. The coroner’s findings also reportedly stated that Eric Chase had a “history” of drug abuse.

With President Trump declaring a national public health emergency over opioid abuse today, it is conceivable that Eric Bolling will work with the Trump administration in some capacity to address the epidemic. Bolling was, at one point, apparently under consideration for a position in the federal government after Trump was elected.

TMZ claims that Eric Chase was very upset over his father’s exit from Fox News, describing it as “suffering ’emotional torture”’ over his dad’s changed employment status after 10 years with the network.

FNC suspended Bolling in early August after allegations surfaced that he sent unsolicited lewd text messages to female colleagues.

A Trump loyalist and author of the best-selling Drain the Swamp, Eric Bolling formerly held down the center chair on The Five ensemble and also anchored Cashin’ In on Saturdays. He stayed behind to co-host the Fox News Specialists after The Five moved from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern time following the prime-time schedule shake-up attendant to the cancellation of The O’Reilly Factor.

Along with Bolling’s departure on September 8, FNC cancelled the Fox News Specialists, which suffered from low ratings and a general lack of chemistry among the co-hosts. The Five has since returned to its original time slot, with Hannity switching from 10 p.m. to 9 p.m. (his original time before The Kelly File launched). Laura Ingraham’s new show, The Ingraham Angle, premieres in the 10 p.m. slot starting on October 30.

In the last 17 years, overdose deaths have increased 137 percent, Time magazine details. Nearly 100 Americans die each day from opioid ODs.

A former commodities trader and minor leaguer in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, Eric Bolling worked for CNBC and the Fox Business Channel before moving over to Fox News.

