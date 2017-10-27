Under Donald Trump’s presidency, the United States government released over 2,800 records Thursday night in an effort to adhere to JFK Records Act of 1992, which mandates the release of the said documents. The U.S. government kept roughly 300 files classified out of concern for national security and foreign relations. Whoever is aware of the conspiracy theories swirling around John F. Kennedy’s assassination must be wondering about the recently released documents and what it will uncover about the secret life of Lee Harvey Oswald.

John F. Kennedy was publicly assassinated on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas, while riding in a motorcade through Dealey Plaza by former U.S. Marine Lee Harvey Oswald. A video, which was shot by private citizen Abraham Zapruder, captured the deadly moment when JFK was shot down by Oswald.

The above details were confirmed in an 889-page document submitted to former U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964. The documents and the entire reports about JFK and Lee Harvey Oswald are famously known as the Warren Commission report — based on its chairman, Chief Justice Earl Warren. According to the published transcripts of Johnson’s presidential phone conversations, there were many officials who were against forming this commission as many believed that a commission would ultimately create more controversy rather than provide useful information.

Under Warren Commission, a single-bullet theory was introduced to explain what happened to the bullet that struck President Kennedy in the back and exited through his throat.

Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017

According to the single-bullet theory, a three-centimeter-long copper-jacketed lead-core 6.5*52mm Mannlicher- Carifleriffle bullet was fired from the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository. The fired bullet passed through President Kennedy’s neck and Governor John Connally’s chest and then through his wrist, finally embedding itself in the governor’s thighs.

The events of the JFK assassination became the talk of the nation once more following the release of Oliver Stone’s 1991 movie JFK, The celebrated movie looked into the various loopholes in the Warren Commission, especially the single-bullet theory.

As of now, there are thousands of people who are interested in what actually happened on that day, and given the anticipation of the released files, there are many who are wondering if the files would help them uncover one of the biggest conspiracies of our time.

There is a wide speculation that the released files will somehow connect Oswald to Cuba and his trip to Mexico City in the days leading up to the assassination.

According to CNN, one recently released document revealed that the Central Intelligence Agency intercepted a call made by Lee Harvey Oswald to a KGB officer at the Russian Embassy in Mexico less than two months before publicly assassinating John F. Kennedy.

According to the revealed document, Oswald spoke to an “identified KGB officer,” Russian Consul Valeriy Vladimirovich Kostikov.

“It is not usual for a KGB agent on a sensitive mission to have such overt contact with a Soviet Embassy, such contact in official installations may be caused by the agent’s own carelessness,” the report reads.

There are many experts who think that the released documents would reportedly provide new information about the life of Lee Harvey Oswald.

“We would like greater detail associated with things that are relevant to President Kennedy’s life and would help us understand who his adversaries may have been and for what reason he would have been viewed as an adversary to powerful elements within the national security establishment,” said Alan Dale, administrator of JFKessentials.com, to The Guardian.

At the same time, there are many who do not expect anything new from the released documents. The author of Case Closed: Lee Harvey Oswald and the Assassination of JFK told CNN that the recently released documents are not going to show that Oswald worked in a team when he killed Kennedy.

“But what the files are doing and why they’re important to come out is they fill in the history of the case and show us how the FBI and CIA repeatedly hid the evidence.”

As of this writing, the released reports are reportedly being studied by experts. In case you wish to access the recently released files about the JFK assassination, check out this report.

[Featured Image by Central Press/Getty Images]