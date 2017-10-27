Joe Flacco Injury Update: Ravens QB May Miss Significant Time With Concussion, Alonso Facing Big Fine

Joe Flacco could miss significant time after suffering what may be a concussion after a brutal hit on Thursday night, and Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso may be facing a significant fine for his hit.

The hit occurred in the waning minutes of the first half of the game between the Dolphins and Ravens. On a 3rd and 10 play near the Dolphins goal line, Flacco took off out of the pocket and scrambled toward the first down marker. Just before the first-down line, Flacco slid feet first but was met with a jarring hit from Kiko Alonso, one that sent Flacco’s helmet flying and prompted teammates to take on Alonso.

The play drew a personal foul on Alonso and allowed the Ravens to continue the drive, with Ryan Mallett coming into the game in relief of Flacco and throwing a touchdown to Benjamin Watson.

While details on Joe Flacco’s injury are still coming in, initial indications are that he may have suffered a serious concussion. Reports noted that Flacco was taken out of the game and immediately placed into the league-mandated concussion protocol.

As SB Nation noted, the hit on Joe Flacco led to an extended scuffle between the teams, and Ravens coach John Harbaugh was heated and appeared to be upset that Alonso was not tossed from the game for the hit. Many sports writers noted that Alonso will likely be facing a hefty fine from the NFL, which has cracked down on hits on defenseless players, especially quarterbacks.

Omg Joe Flacco. Toss kiko for that. pic.twitter.com/s18bRdHrd5 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 27, 2017

Things got testy in Baltimore after Kiko Alonso crushed a sliding Joe Flacco. #MIAvsBAL pic.twitter.com/U9pNbJk7L1 — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 27, 2017

Harbaugh livid after the hit on Joe Flacco pic.twitter.com/r7dwr2V44k — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 27, 2017

Joe Flacco appeared to be dazed after the hit, and some reports noted that he appeared to be bleeding from the ear.

Joe Flacco put his finger up immediately after he got popped, as if he needed to tell the sideline he wanted to come out pic.twitter.com/wph0W0RiGn — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) October 27, 2017

As Ravens Wire noted, Flacco went into concussion protocol in a win over the Bengals after suffering a hard hit in the third quarter, but he was able to return to the game. Indications are that Flacco will not be back for Thursday night’s game, and that he could miss considerable time if the hit turns out to be as damaging as it appeared to be.

This is a developing story. More updates will be added on Joe Flacco’s injury as they are available.

[Featured Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]