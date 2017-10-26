Anime NYC Has Announced That It Will Host The U.S. Premiere Of ‘IDOLiSH7’

Anime NYC’s convention staff has announced on Thursday that it will host the U.S. premiere broadcast of the first two episodes of the brand new anime series, IDOLiSH7, on November 18. In addition to this breaking news, it has also been announced that the anime’s director, Makoto Bessho, has been cordially invited to attend the premiere screening.

“During his career, he has held other notable positions in previous titles such as Beautiful Bones: Sakurako’s Investigation (Assistant Director), Re:CREATORS (Storyboards, Unit Director), and Space Battleship Yamato 2199: Odyssey of the Celestial Ark (Chief Director).”

A member of Bessho’s staff, Sokichi Shimooka, who serves as the anime’s senior executive producer, will also be in attendance. Anime NYC has also stated that Bessho will be available for autograph sessions, according to their website. The convention staff has even invited Kaz Haruna, the producer of Infini-T Force, to engage visitors in a panel on the anime series. He will also host a signing on November 18.

Although the anime is set to premiere in January, the Anime NYC staff has readily made it available for fans to watch a premiere screening of the first two episodes with the show’s directors in the audience. Anime fans in Japan, however, will be given the privilege of viewing the anime in advance on November 2.

Iori Izumi: Toshiki Masuda (Eijiro Kirishima, My Hero Academia) Yamato Nikaido: Yusuke Shirai (Io Naruko, Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE!) Mitsuki Izumi: Tsubasa Yonaga (Saphir, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal) Tamaki Yotsuba: KENN (Yamato, Twin Star Exorcists) Sogo Osaka: Atsushi Abe (Masashi Kawahara, Chaos;Child) Nagi Rokuya: Takuya Eguchi (Rosenberg, The Royal Tutor) Riku Nanase: Kensho Ono (Tetsuya Kuroko, Kuroko’s Basketball) Trigger: Gaku Yaotome: Wataru Hatano (Motojiro Kajii, Bungou Stray Dogs) Ten Kujo: Soma Saito (Tadashi Yamaguchi, Haikyu!!) Ryunosuke Tsunashi: Takuya Sato (Toshiki Kai, Cardfight!! Vanguard) Source: Crunchyroll News

The premise of the anime is based on the life of Inori Izumi, whose father owns an idol agency. It’s his job to manage seven idols with distinct personalities and goals as the crew makes their way to the top. The convention will be held at the Javits Center from November 17-19. Crunchyroll, Viz Media, Tokyo Otaku Mode, Funimation, and Sentai Filmworks will serve as the major sponsors of the event.

