‘Total War: Warhammer 2’ And Its Predecessor Are Now Combined In One Massive Mortal Empires Campaign

Although both Total War: Warhammer and Total War: Warhammer 2 are standalone games, the two entries are combined in the new Mortal Empires DLC. The Mortal Empires DLC is free for those that own both games. It introduces a new grand campaign focused on conquest that includes all of the factions and units from both titles.

Both the Old World and the New World are represented in the Mortal Empires campaign. Players can control any Legendary Lord available to them across both games in this new campaign. According to the DLC’s Steam page, there are 117 starting factions and 295 settlements to conquer on the massive new map. The Mortal Empires campaign does not function like the Eye of the Vortex within Total War: Warhammer 2. Instead, players will have to deal with the Chaos threat as in the original game’s Old World campaign. The north may not be the only direction from which the Chaos appears, though.

The new Mortal Empires option will also include features and improvements introduced with Total War: Warhammer 2. Sea-based encounters, the loyalty system, universal territory captures, and UI changes are part of the Mortal Empires campaign. Starting positions are different in Mortal Empires since the map is larger and restructured from the existing maps on their own.

As stated, all paid and free Legendary Lords across both entries of Total War: Warhammer are available in the Mortal Empires campaign. Right now, the Norsca are not playable but they will be added in a future free update. The patch notes on the Total War Blog indicate that the update to add the Norsca will also make a few changes to Mortal Empires that first occurred with the Foundation Update for the first game.

Today’s release of the free Mortal Empires DLC is accompanied by a general patch as well. In addition to a plethora of fixes and changes, the patch also adds the Blood for the Blood God effects to Total War: Warhammer 2. Players that own the optional DLC for the first game can use the DLC in the second after they download it. That DLC works for both entries of the franchise and is an optional setting located in the Advanced Graphics tab within the game.

Players wanting to jump into battle with Mortal Empires will need both titles to enjoy the DLC. Luckily, the first game is on sale right now for 50 percent off the normal price. Total War: Warhammer is just $29.99 until October 30 on Steam. The sequel, Total War: Warhammer 2, is still full price since its release in late September.

