‘D. Trump Burn In Hell’ Halloween Decoration Gravestone Causing Controversy

A New York neighborhood is divided this Halloween season, and all because of a homemade gravestone decoration reading, “D. Trump Burn in Hell.” The Halloween decoration in question is among five faux tombstones decorating the yard of resident Fabian Vergara and is part of a larger display made to look like a Halloween crime scene, complete with a fake, black trash bag “corpse” and yellow crimes scene tape. As KHOU reports, Vergara began his Halloween decorating at the beginning of October, which is when the fake corpse was placed in his yard. According to the Cortlandt resident, he didn’t add the Trump gravestone until about a week ago.

He also claims that despite its proximity to the “D. Trump Burn in Hell” tombstone, the trash bag “body” isn’t intended to represent Donald Trump. When speaking to local media, Vergara said that his Halloween decorations were done “for fun,” and that he doesn’t see anything wrong with the display.

“I’m doing it for fun. It was a joke. I like Halloween, so I don’t see anything wrong with that. It’s a free country.”

Despite Vergara’s intent to do nothing more than celebrate the Halloween season with some decorative gravestones, at least one of his neighbors is furious about the display. Theresa Gucciardo-Perry, who lives around the corner, was so angry and even disgusted by the decorations that allegedly denigrate the POTUS that she called local officials to see if they could force Fabian Vergara to remove the “D. Trump Burn in Hell” gravestone from his property.

According to Gucciardo-Perry, she doesn’t just want the anti-Trump Halloween decorations gone, but she also wants her neighbor gone along with his flavor of Halloween cheer.

“Fabian needs to be removed from the neighborhood.”

Vergara claims that after Theresa Gucciardo-Perry sought him out Tuesday and asked that he remove the decorations she found so offensive and inappropriate, he planned to do so to appease her. However, the immigrant and Ecuador native says that his mind was changed when his neighbor allegedly took their dispute to a racial level and told him to go back to his country.

“It’s not fair. That’s not the right way to treat me, like that.”

For her part, Gucciardo-Perry claims that Vergara never really intended to remove the “D. Trump Burn in Hell” gravestone, adding that when he, his wife, and their two children moved into the neighborhood less than a year ago, she welcomed them. However, after seeing his idea of funny Halloween decorations, Gucciardo-Perry realized she and her immigrant neighbor didn’t see eye to eye on this particular issue.

Love it! Freedom of expression with a great twist! — HenryMorganScarf (@HenryScarf) October 26, 2017

I can empathise with the burn in hell sentiment but neither is right and find a lot of hypocrisy in those speaking against it — Remember (@neilwatson20) October 26, 2017

He should sell them on etsy, rofl — Stinky Cheddar (@stinkycheddar) October 26, 2017

I wonder what would happen if next door neighbor hung Obama in effigy? No, not really, we all know what would happen. — Dub Perry (@OldGringoTx) October 26, 2017

“Is this about Halloween or about you making a political statement? You don’t like it here? Get the hell out.”

Gucciardo-Perry went on to say that she had noticed the faux corpse Halloween decoration on her neighbor’s lawn well before the anti-Trump headstone showed up, and that she believed that even without the “D. Trump Burn in Hell” gravestone, the decorations were inappropriate for children. She didn’t, however, call local officials until after she saw the anti-Trump theme of Vergara’s little graveyard. As the widow of a White Plains police detective who suffered a fatal heart attack while on duty in 2010, Gucciardo-Perry says she sees the anti-Trump decorations as being disrespectful to authority.

“What a strange Halloween thing. I thought it was bizarre.”

While the “D. Trump Burn in Hell” gravestone Halloween decoration has caused a potentially insurmountable divide between Theresa Gucciardo-Perry and Fabian Vergara, many in the neighborhood hadn’t even noticed what was written on Vergara’s decorative headstones before the drama found its way into the media.

Trump 'burn in hell' Halloween gravestone divides neighbors https://t.co/WY2lFU3RzV pic.twitter.com/zgR2xru9Iq — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) October 26, 2017

According to across-the-street neighbor Ruud Haring, he’d hadn’t seen the anti-Trump Halloween decoration. And even if he had seen it, he wouldn’t have cared.

“I haven’t seen it, but I wouldn’t care either way. It’s definitely freedom of speech, right?”

Just under a week before Halloween, these New York neighbors appear to be at something of an impasse over the “D. Trump Burn in Hell” decorative gravestone. Fabian Vergara says that as a result of being told to “go back to your country,” he’s not removing the controversial decoration from his property. Theresa Gucciardo-Perry has vowed to fight for “what I believe in.”

What are your thoughts on the dispute? Is the anti-Trump decoration Halloween appropriate? Should it be removed for the sake of unity and neighborhood peace? Let us know in the comments section below.

Halloween display featuring a Trump 'Burn in Hell' gravestone causes outrage in upstate New York neighborhood https://t.co/i14MinM83z — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) October 26, 2017

