‘Destiny 2’ And ‘Call Of Duty: WW2’ Confirmed To Get Xbox One X Enhancements

Activision, Bungie, and Sledgehammer Games have been quiet about Xbox One X support for Destiny 2 and Call of Duty: WW2. However, a review kit sent to one outlet confirms both titles receive enhancements of some sort for Microsoft’s new 4K-capable console.

True Achievements received a review Xbox One X and Tweeted a picture of 20 different games they received with the console to review that are receiving enhancements. The list includes known first and third-party titles like Assassin’s Creed: Origins, Halo Wars 2, Minecraft, and Gears of War 4 but also confirms Call of Duty: WW2 and Destiny 2 will gain enhancements as well.

Publisher Activision and the development studios behind both titles have been surprisingly quiet about the Xbox One X enhancements for both games. Call of Duty: WW2 only recently was added to the Xbox One X Enhanced list of games on the console’s official site while Destiny 2 is not listed at all.

Bungie created a bit of controversy during E3 in June when statements made by the development team on site were misconstrued by gamers to mean Destiny 2 would be held back due to the marketing deal between Sony and Activision.

That controversy was quickly dismissed by Project Lead Mark Noseworthy who stated Bungie “would never hold back performance on a platform to appease a partner. No partners asked us to either.”

Crucible Designer Lars Bakken also added that Bungie is aiming to deliver the same experience on all platforms. Additionally, there are no specific enhancements planned for the Xbox One X.

Still, Bungie never confirmed if Destiny 2 would receive similar enhancements for the Xbox One X that was brought to the PS4 Pro. Noseworthy would only say the studio was evaluating 4K on the console and both Bungie and Activision have been entirely silent since. Whether this silence is due to the marketing agreement or waiting for closer to the November 7 console release to announce the details of the enhancements to both games is certainly up for debate though.

Meanwhile, Activision and Sledgehammer Games have been just as quiet concerning Call of Duty: WW2 Xbox One X enhancements. The only details to come out have been through retail packaging spotted by Windows Central that lists support for 4K and HDR. Even the listing on the Xbox Store does not list 4K yet.

There are 12 days left until the launch of the Xbox One X. It will be interesting to see if Activision, Bungie, and Sledgehammer Games share details on the enhancements made to these games for the console or if they will leave it to outlets like True Achievements and Digital Foundry to share them.

[Featured Image by Bungie/Activision]