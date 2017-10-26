Ronald Reagan, Jr. Calls Donald Trump A ‘Deeply Damaged Human Being’ And A ‘Danger To The World’

Ron Reagan, son of the late former president of the United States, had some choice words for the current president, Donald Trump. Reagan, Jr., who did not veer far from politics as a radio host, author, and political analyst, called Trump “a deeply damaged human being” and “a danger to the world,” among other things.

Reagan was a guest on MSNBC’s Hardball on Thursday night, along with Republican political strategist Susan Del Percio, and Eugene Robinson, a columnist for the Washington Post. Hardball host Chris Matthews first asked Robinson about the issue of Trump’s civility, which he answered with, “I don’t think he knows what civility is.”

Matthews then likened Trump to Fredo Corleone from the iconic 1974 film The Godfather: Part II. Matthews said that Trump is acting like Fredo in the scene wherein the character played by John Cazzle came to Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) and proclaimed, as Matthews put it, “I’m smart, Michael! I’m smart! Why don’t you respect me? I’m smart!” (The actual line from the film was “I’m smart. Not like everybody says… like dumb… I’m smart and I want respect!”)

Del Percio said that Trump’s actions simply show that he’s insecure and that he’s a bully who’s always attacking. Del Precio also said that Trump is dividing not only the Republican Party, but the whole nation, as well.

Matthews, saving the best for last, asked “cleanup hitter” Ron Reagan what he thought of Trump bragging about being “very intelligent” and having “one of the great memories of all time.”

Reagan started off by saying that he’s known a few smart people, but not one of them had to tell people how smart they were. Reagan then said that Matthews and the two other guests “touched on the central problem,” which is that Trump is a “deeply damaged human being.”

Reagan also called Trump a “sociopathic, malignant narcissist” who happens to be president of the United States because of the electoral system and not because he was chosen by the majority of the American people. Reagan described what happened by calling Trump “a thing” that the Electoral College vomited up and “landed in the Oval Office.”

Reagan continued his verbal assault on the president by describing Trump as a “stain, a big glob on the carpet that needs to be removed.” Reagan then directly said that impeachment or the 25th amendment may be the only way to get Trump out of the presidency.

“This man is a danger to the world.”

This is not the first time that Reagan has resorted to name-calling to address Trump. In previous interviews, Reagan has used the terms “charlatan,” “scam,” “a joke,” and “an embarrassment” to describe Trump. Reagan also previously said that Trump is “not behaving like a normal grown-up” and is “unfit for office.”

