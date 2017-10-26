Is Briana DeJesus Quitting ‘Teen Mom 2’ After Twitter Feud With Leah Messer And Kailyn Lowry?

Briana DeJesus and Leah Messer came to blows on Twitter earlier this week, and after they did, the Teen Mom 2 star deleted all of her Twitter and Instagram posts.

Now, just one day later, the newest member of the cast is facing rumors regarding her possible exit from the series. However, despite recent reports, DeJesus told a curious fan on October 25 that she wasn’t going anywhere.

“I’m here to stay,” Briana DeJesus confirmed.

Briana DeJesus got caught in the midst of drama with her co-stars during filming on the Teen Mom 2 Season 8 reunion special in Los Angeles over the weekend and days later, she called out all of the women, aside from Jenelle Evans, for acting “fake” towards her and “choosing sides.”

In response to Briana DeJesus’ tweets, Leah Messer fired back at her co-star, telling Briana DeJesus she wasn’t acting fake. Instead, she explained, she was doing her best to act in a mature manner, despite DeJesus’ new romance with Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

Kailyn Lowry didn’t directly weigh in on the feud, but she did retweet what Leah Messer had said about Briana DeJesus’ “fake” claims.

Briana DeJesus joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 earlier this year and quickly shocked fans with news of her second pregnancy. As some may recall, DeJesus hooked up with Luis Hernandez at the end of last year but was never in a committed relationship with him. So, once their daughter arrived, Hernandez seemingly removed himself from their lives and isn’t believed to be playing a major role in 3-month-old Stella Star’s life.

Before taking a role on Teen Mom 2, Briana DeJesus appeared on 16 & Pregnant, which showcased her first pregnancy and the drama she faced with her ex-boyfriend, Devoin Austin, after welcoming daughter Nova. From there, DeJesus went on to appear on Teen Mom 3 alongside Mackenzie McKee, Katie Yeager, and Alexandria Sekella.

To see more of Briana DeJesus, her family, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Leah Messer, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

