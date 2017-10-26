New ‘SmackDown Live’ Tag Team To Be Officially Formed Very Soon

The SmackDown Live Tag Team division has been dominated by The Usos and The New Day since the Superstar Shakeup. The Usos have held the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships three times while The New Day have won it twice. With the depth of the division at an all-time high, a new additional tag team is expected to be formed in the near future.

As per WWE.com, SmackDown Live have ten tag teams that include The Usos and The New Day. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin are the new No.1 contenders while Breezango is still flourishing in their Fashion Police segments. Other tag teams are The Ascension, The Hype Bros, The Colons, and The Singh Brothers.

The Bludgeon Brothers are close to making their debuts while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are not involved in any tag team feud. With The Ascension still lost in the Wasteland, The Colons still on the shelf, and The Singh Brothers focused on Jinder Mahal, the WWE has no other choice but to make a new tag team.

According to The Wrestling Observer(h/t Cageside Seats), Aiden English and Rusev are expected to be officially named a tag team moving forward. English and Rusev previously teamed up in a loss to Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton. The two superstars got first involved during Rusev’s celebration of “Rusev Day.”

Aiden English is no stranger to the tag team division since he made his name as part of The Vaudevillains with Simon Gotch. The Vaudevillains are former NXT Tag Team champions, but they broke up once Gotch was released from his contract due to bad backstage behavior. English re-invented his character into his old singing gimmick.

On the other hand, Rusev has been a mainstay on the main roster since making his debut in 2014. Rusev is a two-time United States champion and he has a history of teaming up with Alberto Del Rio and Jinder Mahal. Although unsuccessful, Rusev and English could work as an entertaining tag team, but they need to make the most of their chances like Breezango.

Some fans are expecting Rusev to form an alliance with The Usos after a surprise team up at a live event in Argentina against The New Day and Triple H earlier this week. However, it seems like it’s not going anywhere since he was the one who got pinned by Triple H in the match. Rusev has been pushed down the card ever since his undefeated streak was snapped.

Teaming with Aiden English might not make a difference for Rusev, but it still has a potential to be entertaining. Rusev forming a team with The Usos might be better because it can allow “The Bulgarian Brute” to showcase his personality. For those who do not know, Rusev is an entertaining character outside of the WWE, especially in Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.

