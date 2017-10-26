Want To Move To Italy? One Italian Mayor Will Pay You To Relocate

For anyone desiring a change in scenery, new job opportunities, or just an entirely different way of life, perhaps serious consideration should be given to Candela, Italy. At first, this might seem like an amusing choice when deciding where to live. After all, according to Esquire, this small town is populated by only 2,700 people. What could such a tiny place have to offer? Well, you might be surprised.

At one time, the population of this town was nearly four times as much as it is currently. It was a very popular place for tourists. Before 1960, the streets of this community boomed with the noise of residents and tourists roaming around, conversing with the many merchants and vendors, enjoying the atmosphere of Candela.

The town’s current mayor, Nicola Gatta, desires to restore Candela to its former glory. Mayor Gatta is attempting to persuade individuals and families from all over the world with Candela’s impressive architecture, delicious food, beautiful landscape, proximity to beaches of Puglia, wide-variety of home choices, and the fact that the town has been utterly crime-less for 20 years.

Just in case those desirable benefits do not make up your mind for you, Gatta is now also offering to pay those willing to move to this town. The compensation varies depending on how many people are joining you.

According to Travel and Leisure, if you are a single person relocating alone, you can expect to receive 800 euros, which is the equivalent to $947. For couples, the reward for moving to Candela is 1,200 euros, or $1,420. Families of three will receive 1,500 to 1,800 euros, which would be $1,775 to $2,371, and families of four or five will gain 2,000 euros, or $2,371.

The qualifications are not demanding or next to impossible as some might expect. In order to qualify, you must first make the move to Candela. Upon your arrival, simply rent a home and get a job making at least 7,500 euros per year, which is equal to $8,875.

If you wish to move to Candela, Italy, you can now say goodbye to outrageous moving costs and welcome a nice compensation for moving to a beautiful city.

[Featured Image by RossHelen/iStock.com