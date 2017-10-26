USA Vs. North Korea Latest: President Trump Accused Of ‘Provoking’ Nuclear World War 3

The conflict between the U.S. and North Korea shows little sign of being defused. U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un’s North Korean regime continue to trade threats and insults, and both nations are indicating that they see diplomacy as “a waste of time.” The prospect of the USA vs. North Korea war seems to draw closer every day, and many fear that the tensions could lead to World War 3. As tensions escalate the North Korean regime has renewed its threat to conduct an atmospheric test of a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean, whilst Donald Trump has ordered a third aircraft carrier strike force to the region.

As reported by Asia Today, the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier group has joined the Roosevelt and Reagan carrier strike groups already deployed in the region. All three carrier groups are now within striking distance of North Korea and with their ability to launch cruise missile and aircraft attacks the battlegroups are a huge show of strength by the U.S. military.

In addition to the naval forces, the U.S. airforce said yesterday that it is deploying a squadron of F-35A Lightning stealth fighters to Japan next month. As reported by the Inquisitr earlier this week, the U.S. has moved its B-52 nuclear bombers to 24-hour standby, the highest state of readiness since the end of the cold war.

The latest moves by the U.S. come ahead of a 12-day visit to the region by Donald Trump next month. Perhaps predictably, North Korea sees the latest U.S. military build up as a provocation to Kim Jong-un’s regime. As reported by the Independent, North Korea has responded by repeating its threats to carry out an atmospheric test of a hydrogen bomb.

The claim by North Korea is a simple one. It is their view that President Donald Trump is deliberately trying to provoke a nuclear war. As reported by the Daily Express, North Korean state media branded Trump a “war maniac” and a “lunatic” and claimed that his visit to South Korea next month could “bring a war to the Korean peninsula.”

Last month, North Korea’s foreign minister Ri Yong Ho said Kim Jong-un was considering “the most powerful detonation” of a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean. Those threats have now been repeated with high ranking North Korean officials claiming that the threat should be taken literally.

The result of an atmospheric hydrogen bomb test would be potentially disastrous, the ecological damage catastrophic, and lives would be put at risk from Tsunami. The international community would be very likely to treat such a test as an intolerable act of aggression. Donald Trump has made clear that he believes military action is the only way to deal with North Korea, so a nuclear test of this magnitude really could spark a USA vs. North Korea war, something that could easily escalate into World War 3.

