NBA Rumors: LeBron James, Cavs Struggle Without Starting PG, Eric Bledsoe Trade Possible

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers entered the 2017-18 NBA season without starting point guard Isaiah Thomas, who’s currently recovering from hip injury. Derrick Rose served as a temporary starter for the Cavs but also suffered an ankle injury against the Milwaukee Bucks. Should the Cavaliers consider trading for Eric Bledsoe of the Phoenix Suns to address their backcourt problem?

The decision of LeBron James next summer will depend on the Cavaliers’ performance this season. As most people think, winning the NBA championship title is the only thing that can convince James to stay. In the recent offseason, the Cavaliers pulled major moves to surround him with quality players.

Isaiah Thomas, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade, and Jae Crowder are some of the newest Cavaliers who are expected to help James reclaim the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Unfortunately, point guards Thomas and Rose are both sidelined due to injury. As of now, LeBron James served as the Cavaliers starting point guard.

The experiment proved to be effective against the Chicago Bulls, but the Brooklyn Nets exposed their weakness on Wednesday night. The Cavaliers suffered their second loss of the season against the Nets despite a triple-double performance from James, who posted 29 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds. Cleveland just lost a game to the worst NBA team last season, who played without stars, D’Angelo Russell and Jeremy Lin.

The absence of a starting caliber point guard is undeniably one of the major reasons behind the Cavaliers’ struggle. Being the main option on the offensive end while serving as the primary playmaker proved to be a tough task for LeBron James. To end their struggle, the Cavaliers should consider addressing their backcourt problem.

With their goal to contend for the title this season, relying on two injury-prone point guards is quite a risky move for the Cavaliers. They currently have plenty of trade assets to pull another blockbuster trade. Their potential target – Eric Bledsoe of the Phoenix Suns.

It was not the first time Bledsoe’s name has been linked to the Cavaliers. Bledsoe shares the same agent with LeBron James, and the two superstars reportedly have a good relationship. The veteran guard is actively being shopped by the Phoenix Suns after his controversial tweet. If he will be the one to decide, Bledsoe will surely love the idea of playing for a legitimate title contender like the Cavaliers.

According to Bryan Kalbrosky of HoopsHype, the Cavaliers could send Iman Shumpert, Channing Frye, and a future draft pick to the Phoenix Suns for Eric Bledsoe. This deal works on the ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN revealed that the Suns are demanding a young player with a significant talent for Bledsoe.

If the Cavaliers are serious about acquiring Bledsoe, they should also consider exploring a trade package centered on the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round pick. Since the Suns made Bledsoe available via trade, general manager Ryan McDonough said that his phone was “ringing a lot” and they received some “intriguing offers.”

Should LeBron James ask the Cleveland Cavaliers to trade for Eric Bledsoe? Share your opinions in the comment box below.

[Featured Image Al Bello/Getty Images]