George H.W. Bush Defends Against Sexual Assault Accusers, Claims He ‘Patted Women’s Rears’ With Good Intent

George H.W. Bush’s camp released a controversial statement, trying to defend the former President of the United States against sexual harassment claims by explaining that his actions were meant to be “good-natured” and admitted that he occasionally “patted women’s rears.”

The 41st President of the United States is starting to sink deeper down the sea of sexual assault allegations even after he apologized to his first sexual harassment accuser, actress Heather Lind, as his explanation for his questionable behavior appeared to be a bit problematic for many social media users.

According to the Washington Examiner, the 93-year-old former American leader’s camp released a statement, detailing his defense just as a second sexual harassment accuser came forward. Bush’s statement, which centers on his current condition as a person on a wheelchair, elucidated that his arm sometimes falls on the lower parts of people’s waist he takes pictures with.

“His arm falls on the lower waist of people with whom he takes pictures,” President George H.W. Bush’s statement issued Wednesday read.

“To try to put people at ease, the president routinely tells the same joke — and on occasion, he has patted women’s rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner. Some have seen it as innocent; others clearly view it as inappropriate.” “To anyone he has offended, President Bush apologizes most sincerely.”

His statement came just as another woman declared that she had a similar experience with President George H.W. Bush as that of Heather Lind.

After actress Heather Lind accuses George HW Bush of sexual assault, second actress comes forward with similar story https://t.co/HLFO0MQKTP pic.twitter.com/TQAw3BAi6s — Splinter (@splinter_news) October 26, 2017

“I got sent the Heather Lind story by many people this morning and I’m afraid that mine is entirely similar,” Jordana Grolnick told Deadspin.

Grolnick, who had been working on The Hunchback of Notre Dame in Maine in mid-2016 when she encountered the former POTUS, explained that he told her a dirty joke about his favorite magician before ultimately groping her behind.

“He reached his right hand around to my behind, and as we smiled for the photo he asked the group, ‘Do you want to know who my favorite magician is?’ As I felt his hand dig into my flesh, he said, ‘David Cop-a-Feel!'”

She then revealed that the others in the room with her and Bush “laughed politely and out of discomfort,” including his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush.

“[She] said something along the lines of, ‘He’s going to get himself put into jail!’ to which we laughed harder,” the actress added.

So far, George H.W. Bush has issued two apologies for the two ladies he groped “good-naturedly.” Unfortunately, people are not happy with the way he did it as Twitter users reacted to the statement.

Unless you're in a relationship with the woman, there's nothing "good-natured" about your patting her "rear." — Neizan (@Neizan5) October 26, 2017

Man that took a hard right turn halfway through — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 25, 2017

That is their statement?!? "It isn't an isolated incident- he's been doing this for years." — Jennifer Wallis (@JenWallis42) October 26, 2017

Perverts and harassers get old and sick too. Not off the hook because mobility is limited. — Lynn F (@LynnFingerhut) October 26, 2017

Twitter user Peter Van Buren even noted that he seemed to be power-playing in the statement, dubbing the apology as a joke directed at disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

“The Joke: I’m a powerful man in a wheelchair so watch while I get away with grabbing your sweet a**. S*ck on that, Weinstein.”

Sexual harassment and assault has taken center stage after film mogul Harvey Weinstein has been exposed by dozens of accusers, including A-list actresses such as Rose McGowan who is making it her goal to take down even those who helped keep the victims quiet. Her Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano even started the #MeToo Twitter campaign, urging all who experienced any form of sexual harassment to come forward and let their story be known in order to prove the magnitude of the problem in Hollywood and everywhere else, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

What do you think of President George H.W. Bush’s apology? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]