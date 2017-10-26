NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls Expected To Trade For Jahlil Okafor Before February Deadline

Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor remains as the likely trade candidate in the City of Brotherly Love. If the Sixers lower their asking price for the former third overall pick, Okafor is expected to be a Chicago Bull by the end of the 2017-18 NBA season.

Jahlil Okafor was rarely seen in action in the 2017-18 NBA season. In the Sixers’ first five games, Okafor only played once against the Toronto Raptors where he posted 10 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks. The 21-year-old center already showed massive improvement in his mobility and defense. However, Sixers head coach Brett Brown decided to give Amir Johnson more playing time than him.

The signs are obvious. The Sixers don’t consider Okafor as part of their long-term plan. Okafor is wise enough to realize that he’s the odd man out in the City of Brotherly Love. That’s why when he found an opportunity to say what he really feels, Okafor said that he already wants to be on a new team and expressed how disappointed he was with his role in Philadelphia.

“Sometimes I do think it would be great to get a fresh start, be on a new team, new surroundings, new teammates. I think about that often and I think that’s something that could benefit me.”

Tom Ziller of SB Nation believes Okafor will be moved this season. With the emergence of Joel Embiid, it’s very unlikely that Okafor can develop into a superstar in Philadelphia. Zach Lowe of ESPN sees the Phoenix Suns and the Chicago Bulls as potential trade destinations for the disgruntled center. Joel Brigham of Basketball Insiders predicts Okafor will be a member of the Chicago Bulls by the end of the season.

The Chicago Bulls are one of the NBA teams who has expressed interest in acquiring Jahlil Okafor from the Sixers. The Bulls decided to rebuild the team after trading Jimmy Butler and waiving Dwyane Wade. Okafor undeniably fits with the Bulls’ plan and he can undoubtedly revive his career in Chicago.

Okafor will be joining Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen as the players who could help the Bulls return to title contention. So far, there is no official negotiation happening between the Bulls and the Sixers. But if the Sixers will trade Okafor at a reasonable price, the Bulls are expected to make a quick move and add him to their team.

[Featured Image by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images]